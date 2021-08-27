Prep football: Oxford falls under Pleasant Grove tidal wave

OXFORD — There was lightning in the air and on the field Friday night at Lamar Field.
The lightning in the air created a 45-minute delay in the second quarter and was about the only thing that could stop the lightning plays from Pleasant Grove, as the No. 2-ranked Class 5A team roared back from a couple of early deficits to score 35 points on its way to a 61-24 win over the Oxford Yellow Jackets.
The Jackets are 0-2 on the season after playing two of the best teams in the state, including last week’s loss to Thompson.
There was improvement made in this second game.
Sophomore running back Jayden Thomas rushed for 133 yards on 21 carries and had two touchdowns and the Yellow Jackets had a 10-7 lead after one quarter of play.
“They took off after the rain delay and really played well, and we just did not handle it well” Oxford head coach Sam Adams said.
Oxford had taken a 3-0 and 10-7 lead early in the second quarter and appeared that they were going to give the Spartans a lot of trouble.
However, Spartans quarterback Alex Young and running back Demarcus Lacy just took and led Pleasant Grove to five second quarter touchdowns.
Lacy ran for two scores for the Spartans, while Young threw for three scores.
In between all the second quarter scores was the lightning delay and Pleasant Grove took a comfortable 42-10 lead into the shortened half-time of just five minutes.
What to know
—Pleasant Grove has built themselves into a Class 5A powerhouse as they have been to the state championship game in 2019 and 2020. However, they have lost both times.
—This was the second meeting between these two teams as Oxford rallied to win 29-28 a year ago in Pleasant Grove.
—The only negative that the Spartans had were 24 penalties for 163 yards.
—Spartans quarterback Young was 10 of 13 passing for 190 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back Lacey carried the ball 13 times for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.
—Oxford starting quarterback Sam Robertson went down with an injury in the second quarter and sophomore Kamari McClellan finished the game for the Yellow Jackets.
Who said
—Pleasant Grove head coach Darrell Lebeaux on the game: “It was our first game, and I was real pleased with our offense. They did a good job of following the game plan. Oxford gave us problems and they are going to get better and better. The penalties we had are going to make for a long Monday practice.”
—Oxford’s Adams on his team starting out the season with two losses: “We are through these two tough games and we learned what we learned and now we start the region. This is where we have the chance to make the play-offs and things count for our season.”
Next up
—Oxford will open up region play next week as they will travel to Scottsboro to face the Wildcats. Pleasant Grove will be on the road as they open up region play at Cordova.