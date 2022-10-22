 Skip to main content
Prep football: Oxford falls to Center Point, finishes fourth in region

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

CENTER POINT — Oxford’s playoff fate is known.

The Yellow Jackets fell 41-24 at Center Point on Friday and will finish with the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 6A, Region 6.