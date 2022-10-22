Prep football: Oxford falls to Center Point, finishes fourth in region

CENTER POINT — Oxford’s playoff fate is known.
The Yellow Jackets fell 41-24 at Center Point on Friday and will finish with the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 6A, Region 6.
Oxford (4-5) will go on the road to play Region 5 champion Gardendale (7-2) on Nov. 4.
Oxford entered Friday’s action with a mathematical chance to finish second in Region 6, but it would’ve required a victory at Center Point and for winless Pell City to upset Pinson Valley. Neither outcome materialized.
Clay-Chalkville won the region at 6-0 in region play, followed by Center Point (5-1), Pinson Valley (4-2) and Oxford (3-3).
Center Point led 20-3 at halftime Friday and 34-10 by the end of the fourth quarter.
For Oxford, Mason Mims and Eli Bozeman combined for 12-for-16 passing for 118 yards. Freshman Caleb Wynn rushed 20 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Oxford will play host to Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for both teams Oct. 28.