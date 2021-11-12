Prep football: Oxford falls, but Adams won't forget what this team accomplished

PINSON — Sam Adams will gladly forget how his first season as Oxford’s head football coach ended, but he won’t soon forget his first Oxford team.
Pinson Valley returned the game’s opening kickoff for a score and went on to beat Oxford 20-0 in Friday’s second-round action in the Class 6A state playoffs.
Pinson Valley (9-3) advanced to play host to Mountain Brook in next week’s quarterfinals.
Oxford finishes 7-5 with a Region 7 title and first-round playoff victory over Chelsea. This for a team that lost 30 seniors and 12 transfers then opened the season with ugly scores against Class 7A powers James Clemons in jamboree and Thompson.
The Yellow Jackets also lost 61-24 to Class 5A power Pleasant Grove, though Pleasant Grove later had to forfeit because of an ineligible player.
“The team that we had this year had every opportunity early in the season to just phone it in and start listening to all of the outside noise that said we weren’t going to win more than two or three games,” Adams said. “They just continued to focus on the task right in front of them.”
Oxford is set to lose 11 seniors, including center Kyle Pilkington and defensive standouts Jordan Dobbins and Shay’nadd Whitfield.
“The 11 seniors that we had really held it together,” Adams said. “They were steady all year long. They never got overly emotional about losses or wins, for that matter.
“Without those guys, we probably wouldn’t have had the same results we had throughout the course of the season. This is a group that I’ll remember forever. They’ve laid the foundation for a lot of positive things to come.”
Oxford expects to return most of its producers on offense.
Remaining questions will be answered when the AHSAA announces reclassification and realignment next week. The Yellow Jackets could stay in a region similar to the one it won this season and 2020 or, possibly, shift back into a mix with Birmingham-area powers like Pinson Valley and Clay Chalkville.
The last reclassification cycle shifted Oxford into what was considered a weak region, prompting former Oxford coach Keith Etheredge to schedule up in non-region play. That’s how The Yellow Jackets wound up playing Thompson, Pleasant Grove and Central-Phenix City the past two seasons.
Adams said he has no idea how realignment will go, but he anticipates the schedule will look “a little different.”
“I do believe there’s great benefit, especially early in the season, to scheduling up like that,” he said. “That being said, I don’t anticipate us playing Thompson and Central-Phenix City and Pleasant Grove in non-region.
“I think that we played the toughest non-region schedule, maybe in the country. … Even Gadsden City, they’re a team that didn’t make the playoffs in that 7A region they’re in. Had they played in another region, they would’ve been a region champ, possibly.”