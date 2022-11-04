Prep football: Oxford falls after Gardendale breaks open close game

GARDENDALE — Oxford’s football season toggled between hope, belief and heartbreak. The end had it all Friday, but one senior had a promise.
“Oxford football will become great again,” E’Mari Carroll said.
Quarterback Tyler Nelson accounted for 298 total yards and three touchdowns, and Gardendale broke open a close game in the second half to eliminate Oxford 31-14 in the first round of the AHSAA’s Class 6A playoffs.
The Rockets (7-3) advanced to play Decatur, which beat Fort Payne.
Oxford finished 5-6 after a 3-1 start to the season.
“The senior class that we have, there’s 19 of those guys, and they continued to fight their guts out, whether we were up, down or anywhere in between,” second-year Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “We had all of those this year.
“We had some definite bright spots, and we had some low points, and our senior class just took a workmanlike kind of atmosphere. We did not go into this thinking this was a rebuilding year, whatsoever.”
Friday’s game went a lot like Oxford’s season … good start, tough second half.
Oxford caught a break on the game’s first play. Nelson completed a quick pass to Logan Fitzgerald over the middle, but Fitzgerald fumbled into the hands of Eli Bozeman, who returned from the Gardendale 28 to the 13.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Bozeman said. “I felt like we were on fire at that point.”
That set up Damious Wilson’s 11-yard touchdown run on another fortuitous bounce. An early snap hit Wilson, who turned around, picked it up and carried around right end for the score.
Ray Berrera’s extra point made it 7-0.
“We were fortunate on the first touchdown,” Adams said. “It was kind of a mistimed snap, or whatever it was, and we were able to score on that.”
Gardedale answered with Nelson’s 55-yard keeper to tie the game after the Rockets converted fourth down and one on a Nelson sneak, but Oxford reclaimed the lead on Mims’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Judd Syer at 2:21 of the first quarter.
Gardendale drove 68 yards for Nelson’s 4-yard keeper to tie the game 14-14 at 10:11 of the second quarter, and Kyle Norris’ 39-yard field goal at 0:50 gave the Rockets a 17-14 lead at the break.
Oxford nearly took the lead again when Wilson broke the second-half kickoff up the middle, but Norris slowed him down enough that pursuit caught up at the Gardendale 49-yard line.
Oxford went three-and-out on the ensuing possession. After a Yellow Jackets punt, Gardendale drove in nine plays, and Bryan Gilmore’s 2-yard run made it 24-14 at 8:23 of the third quarter.
“We were kind of going blow for blow with them,” Adams said. “Offensively, we kind of had some self-inflicted wounds on some third downs and couldn’t stay on the field in the second quarter of the game.”
Oxford had a chance to close the gap to a one-score difference, but Gardendale blocked Berrera’s 35-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.
“Their guy got an extremely good jump on it,” Adams said. “He got a really good jump. He was back there really quick.
“We’ve been pretty solid on field goal protection all year long. On that particular one, it just didn’t work out for us.”
The Rockets put the game away with a 12-play, 65-yard drive ending in Nelson’s 9-yard touchdown run to make it 31-14 at 6:42 of the fourth.
Nelson finished with 222 yards rushing and completed 10 of 17 passes for 76 yards.
“We knew the quarterback was going to be hard to tackle over and over,” Adams said. “He’s a really good player.
“They’ve got a lot of good players over there now. There’s two SEC guys on that defense, nine seniors. That says a lot.”
Mims completed 11 of 23 passes for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wilson caught five passes for 56 yards.
After going through the handshake line, Carroll got away, found an isolated place on the field and squatted down to vent his emotions. Gardendale’s Dallas Young ran across the field to console him.
“We had a lot of things, a lot of problems,” Carroll said. “Injuries, we had a lot of adversity.
“We had some good games, and we had some bad games. This team, as this senior class goes on, if they can learn to play at their full potential every game, they’ll be a great team.”