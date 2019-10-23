OXFORD — Oxford has long had a goal to reach rungs of 6A football equaling the program’s 5A glory years. A season in the region former Oxford coach Ryan Herring called “the SEC West” of 6A football showed the Yellow Jackets a high bar.
A year later, they stand one victory from clearing a huge initial step, but it comes with a catch.
If Oxford (7-1, 4-1 region) beats Gardendale (7-1, 4-1) at home tonight, the Yellow Jackets win the SEC West … er, 6A, Region 6. Should they lose, they likely finish fourth, the last team from the region to make the playoffs.
After an Oxford team minus key injured players lost to Clay-Chalkville 26-21 last week, the Yellow Jackets find themselves in the position of realizing a dream … or finishing a rung below where they finished a year ago, when eventual repeat state champion Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville formed a hard ceiling between Oxford and all of its hopes.
“I think everybody’s excited,” first-year Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “We’ve put ourselves in the position where we can win the region and have a No. 1 seed and get some home playoff games and have a chance to make a run at a state championship.”
To understand the moment, one must understand history.
The climb
Oxford began its rise to competitiveness under then-head coach Jack Grizzard in the 1960s and took it to another level under Bill Burgess, in the 1970s and early 1980s. After years of floating between 3A and 4A, the program reclassified to 5A in 1984, Burgess’ last season before becoming Jacksonville State’s head coach.
Robert Herring, Ryan’s dad, took it from there and built 5A champions in 1988, 1989 and 1993. After the elder Herring moved on to Newnan (Ga.) High School, the program went through fits and starts with Tim Britt, Mike Justice and then Josh Niblett, upping to 6A under Niblett, in 2006.
The 2007 team went 10-0 on the field, but an ineligible player forced the program to forfeit seven games and miss the playoffs. Niblett moved on to Hoover, and Oxford lured then-Spain Park coach John Grass, the reigning 6A coach of the year, from the Hoover system.
That Oxford upped the coach’s salary to $105,000 for that hire signaled a clear expectation, and Grass came so close. Before the dawn of Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 7A era, Oxford made the 2011 6A semifinals and had Hoover on the ropes.
A 17-play Hoover drive turned that game, leaving Oxford fans to wonder what might have been, had future NFL linebacker Kwon Alexander not suffered a season-ending knee injury in the regular season.
Grass followed Burgess’ footsteps to JSU after the 2012 season. Ryan Herring, a former player for his dad, won region titles in 2016 and 2017, before reclassification bumped Oxford into a much stronger region in 2018.
Results drew a clear line. Oxford finished 10-3, with all three losses coming against new region rivals Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville. Clay-Chalkville, which eliminated Oxford in the 2017 quarterfinals, did it again in 2018, before losing to Pinson in the semifinals for the second year in a row. Pinson went on to win its second consecutive state title.
Oxford outscored its 10 defeated opponents 455-76 with four shutouts in 2018, but lost the three games with Pinson and Clay 100-28.
Ryan Herring left to become head coach at Pierce County (Ga.), and Oxford made another splash hire, luring Etheredge away from T.R. Miller.
Here and now
A four-time state champion at Leeds, Etheredge doesn’t poor-mouth Oxford’s expectations. He wears it like his most comfortable coach’s pullover.
In touting the player leadership on his first Oxford team, Etheredge signaled the Jackets’ thinking during July’s Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day.
“These guys are serious about football,” he said. “They’re serious about winning. They’re tired of going out in the third round.
“We want to play in Auburn this year. We want to be on that stage, and that’s our goal … 15-0 and win a state championship.”
A 14-1 finish, with victories over Pinson and Gardendale, remains possible. This after Oxford missed running backs J.B. Carlisle (rib) and Keeshon Siaosi (ankle) and fielded a patchwork offensive line against Clay-Chalkville last week.
With all of the recent history between Oxford and Clay-Chalkville, one might expect a bitter letdown from that loss. Reality registers far from a shrug, but hey.
“That loss, it’s almost like we needed it to get that hunger back,” junior quarterback Trey Higgins said. “It sucks. Every loss sucks, but we lost one at the right time.”
Even an unbeaten Oxford would still have had to beat Gardendale this week to avoid a three-way tie in the region, and the tiebreaker would not have favored the Yellow Jackets. Their non-region opponents have a combined six wins, headed into this week. Pinson Valley has seven points banked from Ramsay. Gardendale has 10 from Mae Jemison and Athens.
Etheredge says he expects to get Carlisle, who sustained a broken rib in the Pinson game, back this week.
“If we stay healthy, I think we could be sitting here undefeated right now,” Etheredge said. “Things happen. I think our kids have adjusted well.”
Even if Oxford loses to Gardendale and falls to fourth in the region, the Yellow Jackets would face the same, top half of their 6A playoff bracket. Etheredge hopes to get Siaosi and offensive linemen Payton Heard and Chardon Wood back for the playoffs.
For now, it’s about playing Gardendale and the chance to win the SEC West … er, 6A, Region 6 … on Lamar Field.
“We didn’t win the region last year because we moved into a great region,” senior linebacker Jaylen Swain said. “Especially on this field, it’s going to feel good, if we win it.”