Prep football: Oxford dispatches Gadsden City for fifth straight victory

OXFORD — It’s only appropriate that Trequon Fegans turned around and saw a flag after his punt-return touchdown against Gadsden City on Friday. It only happens every time, seemingly, he converts five-star talent into seven points.
This time, however, the touchdown stood.
Fegans overcame his hard luck for three touchdowns, and receiver Roc Taylor caught three touchdown passes as Class 6A champion Oxford rolled past 7A visitor Gadsden City on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 2 in 6A, snagged their fifth straight victory after falling to 7A champion Thompson to open the season.
“The way we progressed at Thompson, just from the first quarter to the second, was tremendous,” said Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. “Thompson is a good team, and Gadsden City is a good team, but we’ve come a long way.
“We’ve still got a long way to go. Until we’re holding up that ‘Blue Map,’ we’re not satisfied.”
Higgins’ touchdown passes covered 53, 58 and 14 yards to Taylor and 20 yards to Warren Britt.
Higgins hit Taylor on a go route, a double move and a fade. Taylor caught the fade off of a tip.
“It’s there every time,” said Taylor, a Tennessee commit. “Whenever we call it, it’s a touchdown.”
Fegans got the scoring started with a 30-yard run on his first carry of the game. He also scored on an 8-yard run and 65-yard punt return, as Oxford built a 35-0 halftime lead.
The punt return, which put Oxford up 21-0 at 4:04 of the first quarter, saw Fegans juke several tacklers in front of Oxford’s bench, cross the field then turn toward the goal line. It was the smile after so many disappointments.
Penalties wiped out would-be touchdowns on interceptions and punt returns this season.
“Everybody was happy,” Taylor said. “Every time he gets it, everybody knows it’s a touchdown, but the last couple of games, there’ve been penalties.”
Indeed, a flag dropped behind Fegans on his punt-return touchdown, about the Gadsden City 5-yard line. Officials called him for wagging a No. 1 finger, a foul assessed on the kickoff.
The touchdown stood.
“It was great,” Fegans said. “Normally, all of them get called back. I was looking for the flag, actually. I know it’s a flag. I’m just prepared for it.”
On this occasion, everyone could laugh off the penalty.
“He broke it, and he knew it, and he was just going like this,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said, holding up his right pointer finger. “I was like, ‘You don’t celebrate early. Don’t ever celebrated early.’
“He said, ‘My bad, coach,’ and he’s such a quiet humble kid. I think he was thinking, ‘Finally, I got one without a flag.’”
Fegans’ punt return highlighted a big-play barrage for Oxford. The Yellow Jackets built a 28-0 lead despite running just nine first-quarter plays.
Fegans’ 30-yard touchdown run followed Higgins’ 20-yard completion to Josh Patton. Defensive-holding and face-masking penalties aided what was, officially, a three-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
Higgins’ 53-yard bomb to Taylor came on Oxford’s next possession, which lasted three plays, and Fegans’ punt return followed it.
Oxford’s next scoring drive, which went for 62 yards, consisted of two Higgins completions to Taylor, for four and 58 yards.
Fegans’ 8-yard touchdown run untouched put Oxford up 35-0 at 2:27 of the second quarter, and the Yellow Jackets ended the half with Higgins’ only two incompletions of the night, after reaching Gadsden City’s 32-yard line with 14.3 seconds left in the half.
Oxford has held halftime leads of 42-0, 42-0, 41-0 and 35-0 in its past four games.
“Offensively, we’ve been rolling it up,” Etheredge said. “We got so many people making big plays. The offensive line has been blocking great.
“I’ve been real happy, especially with the way we came out tonight.”