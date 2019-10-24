OXFORD — J.B. Carlisle raced 74 yards for a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter as Oxford won the Class 6A, Region 6 title with a 31-14 victory over Gardendale on Thursday night at Lamar Field.
His run came on the heels of a 75-yard interception and return for a touchdown by Trequon Fegans earlier in the fourth quarter that broke up a tight 17-14 game.
The game was tied at halftime and mired in penalties, but Andrew Warhurst drilled a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Jackets their first lead at 17-14.
Oxford (8-1, 5-1 Region 6) finished first in the region while Gardendale (7-2, 4-2) finished third in Region 6. Defending state champion Pinson Valley (7-2, 5-1) is the No. 2 seed after losing the tiebreaker to the Yellow Jackets, while Clay-Chalkville (7-2, 3-2) is a fourth seed.
The Rockets rolled down the field on the opening possession of the game, covering 65 yards in five plays and scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by William Crowder. Oxford came back with a 65-yard drive in just three plays as Trey Higgins hit Roc Taylor in stride on a 35-yard pass to tie the game.
Latravious Sanders caught a 7-yard touchdown to put the Rockets back on top late in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets, with running back Carlisle back in the lineup after missing four games, used the running game to drive it 70 yards in 13 plays and tie it when Higgins hit Cameron Etheredge over the middle for a 7-yard scoring pass.
Carlisle rushed for 239 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Higgins grinded out 83 yards on 18 carries
What to know
—The Oxford win gives the Jackets their third region title in four years and it looks like they will host Chelsea (3-5) in the first round of the 6A playoffs Nov. 8. A win there would set up a game with the winner of Mae Jemison-Cullman. Those matchups are subject to change based on results this week.
—The Jackets were their own worst enemy in the first half as 24 flags were thrown and 14 were against Oxford.
—Gardendale had only 16 rushing yards on 23 carries and had 195 passing yards.
Who said
—Oxford coach Keith Etheredge on the win: "It was a great win. It set us up real good for the playoffs. This was one of our goals and we were able to achieve it. I am so proud for these kids and what they have went through to get here.”
—Oxford’s Trequan Fegans on his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown: “My teammates just kept telling me to run and that is all that I did."
—Carlisle on his game: “It was so good to be back and the line did such a great job of blocking out there.”
Next up
—Oxford will be at home next week to play Sumter Central, while Gardendale will be home to host Mountain Brook.