Prep football: Oxford begins defense of Class 6A title with a knockout

The Class 6A defending state champion Oxford Yellow Jackets took the first of five steps needed to successfully defend their crown with a 44-6 win over Minor on Friday night at home.
Minor won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Tigers might have thought through that decision a little more, as Oxford chose to receive the opening kickoff and proceeded to score on six of its first eight possessions and scored 37 points in the first half. The Yellow Jackets got inside the Minor 20-yard line the remaining two times.
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins completed 15 of 19 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
Minor’s only score came on a 92-yard kickoff return by Omar Conley. They had only one first down in the half (and that came on a pass interference penalty) and were at minus-11 yards in total offense on their first 16 plays.
Oxford's Trequon Fegans races past Minor's Caden Hooper for a TD after an interception during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trequon Fegans races past Minor's Caden Hooper for a TD after an interception during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Miguel Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Minor's Jason Gaddis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Miguel Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Minor's Jason Gaddis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Miguel Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Minor's Jason Gaddis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Roc Taylor catches a pass in front of Minor's Patrick Davis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Roc Taylor catches a pass in front of Minor's Patrick Davis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trey Higgins throws the ball under pressure during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Daviunta Ervin and Shaynadd Whitfield team up to sack Minor's Alex Glass during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Keeshon Siosi bulls his way past Minor's Avian Morgan for a Yellow Jacket TD during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Keeshon Siosi celebrates a TD during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trey Higgins hands the ball to Oxford's Bakari Dailey during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Rod Elston celebrates after an apparent score with teammate Bradyn Joiner during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Rod Elston splits Minor defenders during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Roc Taylor catches a TD pass in front of Minor's T'karez Goodgame during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trey Higgins runs the ball against Minor's Patrick Davis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trequon Fegans is off on a long run while being trailed by Minor's Patrick Davis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trequon Fegans is off on a long run while being trailed by Minor's Patrick Broddy during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford's Trequon Fegans is off on a long run while being trailed by Minor's Patrick Broddy during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins hit Roc Taylor on a pass of 29 yards and Bakari Dailey on a 49-yard pass for two Oxford scores. Trequon Fegans had a 30-yard interception return for a score. Keeshon Siosi and Higgins each scored on runs of 8 yards, and Nicolas Gutierrez added a 30-yard field goal.
The Jackets opened the third quarter with an 8-yard scoring pass from Higgins to open up a 44-6 lead. The Yellow Jackets' reserves got inside the 20-yard line a couple of more times, but were unable to get any points.
Minor (7-4) had lost to Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley by a combined total of 10 points in the regular season. Oxford coaches said before the game that Minor had their attention.
What to know
—Oxford came into this game leading all of Class 6A in scoring with an average of 45.5 points a game. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 51 points a game against 6A opponents.
—The Oxford defense allowed one first down in the game and held the Tigers to minus-10 yards of total offense in the game.
The Oxford cheerleaders during the National Anthem before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford mascot Sting before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford mascot Jack before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford cheerleaders before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford cheerleaders before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford cheerleaders before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford cheerleaders before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford cheerleaders before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford cheerleaders before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford majorettes perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford majorettes perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge before the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
—Trequan Fegans had five rushes for 56 yards, a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and had two touchdown runs of more than 30 yards called back because of penalties. He has had 10 touchdowns called back this year.
Who said
—Oxford coach Keith Etheredge on the defense: “Our defense is playing very good right now. They have gotten better every week. Coach (Chad) Cochran put together a great game plan.”
—Fegans on his two touchdowns called back: "I finally got one, but it was on the interception. I just keep trying to help the team win games and keep running when I get the ball.”
—Higgins on the offense: “Everything was working tonight. The coaches were making great calls. We have been starting out slow the last couple of games, and we wanted to come out quickly today. And we did.”
Next up
—Oxford (10-1) will seek its seventh straight playoff win next week at home as the Yellow Jackets host Briarwood Christian (8-2). The Yellow Jackets and the Lions have never met.