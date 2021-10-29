Prep football: O'Steen powers White Plains past Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY — White Plains didn’t need many passing attempts Thursday night. The Wildcats rushed for 453 yards, over 200 yards in each half, on their way to a 27-6 win over Pleasant Valley.
Senior tailback Walker O’Steen, the workhorse for White Plains all season, continued in that role. O’Steen, also a starter at linebacker, carried the ball 35 times for 376 yards. He ran 19 times for 175 yards in the first half and 16 times for 201 yards in the final two quarters.
“He’s been our guy all year,” White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree said of O’Steen. “We’ve got other guys. (Dylan) Barksdale had a great night. Divontae McCormick finally got a touchdown after all year being the blocker and doing all the dirty work. Hayden Howard managed the game really well like he’s done for us all year.”
O’Steen said he hadn’t been told prior to the game he should give his chinstrap an extra tug.
“I always get a good bit of carries. It was nothing new,” O’Steen said, adding that his goal was ”just trying to get our team a win.”
White Plains led 14-0 at halftime. A successful onside kick, recovered by O’Steen, put the Wildcats in business at the Pleasant Valley 49-yard line to start the third quarter. His second touchdown came on a 16-yard run where he started inside, then cut back outside for a 20-0 advantage. He was constantly reversing field all night. O’Steen had scored on a 3-yard run with 2:01 left in the first half to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
What to know
—Barksdale scored on an 18-yard run. Howard, 3 of 4 on extra points, made it 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter. Barksdale ran three times for 25 yards and caught four passes for 28 yards.
—McCormick’s touchdown came on a 10-yard run with 3:34 left in the third. He netted 21 rushing yards on four tries. Howard’s extra point made it 27-0.
—Pleasant Valley scored with 8:43 to play on a 4-yard pass from senior quarterback Braydon Maye to eighth grader Jaden Sparks. Maye was 12 of 20 passing for 158 yards and rushed 13 times for 33 yards.
—Morgan Rich caught six passes for 133 yards for the Raiders. Zeke Johnson had three receptions for 16 yards.
—Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Amberson recovered a White Plains’ fumble in the first quarter for the Raiders and Hunter Sparks added a second quarter interception.
Who said
—Raiders head coach Jonathan Nix on what he told his juniors on the field: “All you juniors, when you walk out of the gate, your senior year starts now.”
—O’Steen on his running style: “I just try to read the blocks and see where they’re coming from. If too many come to one side, I try to look back the other way to get back into open space.”
Next up
—White Plains ended 3-7. Pleasant Valley finished 1-9.