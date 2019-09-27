OHATCHEE — Just about the only thing that could stop Ohatchee on Friday night was a little bit of lightning.
Certainly not a Green Wave.
The Indians rolled to a 48-7 win over Leeds in a game that was called with 50.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter because of weather.
Ohatchee’s defense came up with a key fourth-down stop during the second quarter, and the Indians’ quick-strike offense did the rest.
Down 14-0, Leeds advanced the ball all the way to Ohatchee’s 15-yard line, but the Indians’ defense stiffened, forcing a fourth-and-four from the 17. Leeds quarterback Omar Conley bought a ton of time scrambling before spotting Jakobi Hunter open in the flat. Cade Williamson tackled Hunter inches short of the first-down marker. Two plays later, Ryker Lambright was in the end zone after an 82-yard touchdown run, and the rout was on.
“It was fourth-and-four from the 17, and he scrambled all over the field, seemed like it took forever,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “He threw the ball up. Their guy got it. We made the tackle at the 14. When they measured it, it was about a football short. That was a huge play.
“And then from there, it seemed like the bottom kind of fell out for them, and offensively we just caught fire.”
Lambright finished the night with six carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
“Like I say about Ryker all the time, he’s the fastest guy on the field for us,” Martin said. “If he gets in the open field, he usually takes it the distance.”
What to know
—Domonique Thomas had another big night for the Indians. He rushed for 143 yards on nine carries, scoring on runs of 40 and 55 yards. He also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 91 yards for a score. Thomas also did nice work without the ball in his hands, springing Lambright for a 22-yard touchdown run with a nice block on the edge.
—Sophomore quarterback Eli Ennis finished with five carries for 76 yards. He scored Ohatchee’s final touchdown of the game on a 48-yard run. His 40-yard completion to Williamson set up Lambright’s final touchdown of the night from 1 yard out.
—The Indians finished with 392 yards of total offense. They rolled up 308 in the first half alone.
—Leeds finished with 229 yards of total offense with 136 coming in the first half. Hunter led the way with 14 carries for 122 yards. Conley added 73 yards on 15 carries and scored Leeds’ only touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run.
Who said
—Martin on Ohatchee’s defense: “The reason we are 5-0, and the reason we can score a lot of points offensively, is because defensively we play really well. Our defense is as good as it's been since I’ve been here.”
—Lambright on his 22-yard touchdown run: “I knew it was in. When I saw Dominique hook the guy, I knew I was going in.”
—Lambright on his team’s 5-0 start: “It feels great. We always got to get better though, keep working.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (5-0, 3-0 Class 2A, Region 6) will have an opportunity to get better next week when it travels to West End to resume region play.