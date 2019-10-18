092719_Piedmont_Jacksonville sights_015 tp.jpg

The Bulldogs are 8-0, including 6-0 in the region. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

SYLACAUGA — Piedmont scored three touchdowns in the first 2:10 to roll past Class 3A, Region 6 foe B.B. Comer.

Jakari Foster returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Foster followed with a 29-yard touchdown catch from Jack Hayes. Then, with 9:50 to play, Hayes found Silas Thompson for an 11-yard touchdown and a 19-0 lead.

For the night, Hayes completed 9 of 10 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Johnson rushed for 146 yards on 10 carries.

Hayes also threw touchdown passes of 22 yards to Austin Estes and a 9-yarder to Max Hanson. Malachi Jackson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, and Johnson broke a 47-yard scoring run.

All of that happened in the first half as Piedmont entered intermission ahead 45-0. In the second half, Kaleb Thompson rushed 9 yards for a touchdown.

Bryce Mohon kicked three extra points, and Sloan Smith kicked one.

Piedmont (8-0, 6-0 Region 6) still needs a win at Wellborn next week to clinch the region championship outright. B.B. Comer fell to 3-5, including 2-4 in the region.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...