SYLACAUGA — Piedmont scored three touchdowns in the first 2:10 to roll past Class 3A, Region 6 foe B.B. Comer.
Jakari Foster returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Foster followed with a 29-yard touchdown catch from Jack Hayes. Then, with 9:50 to play, Hayes found Silas Thompson for an 11-yard touchdown and a 19-0 lead.
For the night, Hayes completed 9 of 10 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Johnson rushed for 146 yards on 10 carries.
Hayes also threw touchdown passes of 22 yards to Austin Estes and a 9-yarder to Max Hanson. Malachi Jackson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, and Johnson broke a 47-yard scoring run.
All of that happened in the first half as Piedmont entered intermission ahead 45-0. In the second half, Kaleb Thompson rushed 9 yards for a touchdown.
Bryce Mohon kicked three extra points, and Sloan Smith kicked one.
Piedmont (8-0, 6-0 Region 6) still needs a win at Wellborn next week to clinch the region championship outright. B.B. Comer fell to 3-5, including 2-4 in the region.