PREP FOOTBALL: Ohatchee's McCombs undergoes surgery for 'brain bleed'

Ohatchee senior tight end/defensive lineman Jack McCombs underwent surgery at UAB Hospital today for what older brother and former Indian Cam McCombs described as a "brain bleed" in a social media post.
Ohatchee acting head football Chris Findley said initial word after surgery is "positive."
"The doctors have stayed positive so far," Findley said by phone, while en route to Birmingham.
Cam McCombs, the most recent Ohatchee graduate of Jack's two older brothers, confirmed a positive outlook for his younger brother.
"Surgery is finishing up," he said. "Everything has gone well. He’s about to be moved to an ICU room now."
Findley said there was no standout football-related contact incident in practice.
"He just wasn't feeling good," Findley said. "He said his head was hurting, so we took him into the locker room. He got worse, so we called his mother."
Jack McCombs was transported by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Anniston then flown by medical helicopter to UAB.
"I believe it was a clot," Cam McCombs said. "I’m not sure yet, though. They said they got it to stop bleeding and are finishing it up."