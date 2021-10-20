Prep football: Ohatchee's McCombs comes home

Ohatchee senior tight end/defensive lineman Jack McCombs is home, nine days after a brain bleed sent him on a journey from football practice to UAB Hospital for surgery to treat a brain bleed.
"Jack got to come home today and is doing well," Jack's father, Dax McCombs, said via email. "Still has some recovery ahead of him, but has no signs of any damaging effects from this.
"He just wasn't feeling good," Findley said. "He said his head was hurting, so we took him into the locker room. He got worse, so we called his mother."
Jack McCombs was transported by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Anniston then flown by medical helicopter to UAB.