Prep football: Ohatchee's Baswell plays well to lift Indians to one-point win

Ohatchee action-bc27.jpg

Ohatchee running back Jesse Baswell (3) had a huge night against Westbrook Christian.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee senior Jesse Baswell was great in the first half of the Indians’ 34-33 victory over Westbrook Christian. He was even better in the second half.

Ahead 26-6 at halftime, Ohatchee fell behind 27-26 with 6:18 to play when Hunter Arnold scored on a 30-yard run and Read Barber kicked the third of his three second-half extra points. Baswell was on the receiving end of three passes from quarterback Jake Roberson to lead a 74-yard scoring drive by the Tribe.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.