Prep football: Ohatchee's Baswell plays well to lift Indians to one-point win

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee senior Jesse Baswell was great in the first half of the Indians’ 34-33 victory over Westbrook Christian. He was even better in the second half.
Ahead 26-6 at halftime, Ohatchee fell behind 27-26 with 6:18 to play when Hunter Arnold scored on a 30-yard run and Read Barber kicked the third of his three second-half extra points. Baswell was on the receiving end of three passes from quarterback Jake Roberson to lead a 74-yard scoring drive by the Tribe.
He hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass in the end zone on fourth-and-14 to put the Indians back in the lead. Earlier in the drive, Baswell made a 30-yard catch-and-run on third-and-four and grabbed in a 17-yard gainer on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive.
“We had that planned out. We’d been working on that all week,” Baswell said on his touchdown reception.
Nate Jones ran for a two-point conversion to put the Indians up 34-27.
—The Warriors led the Class 3A, Region 6 contest 6-0 less than four minutes into the game when an Ohatchee defender failed to intercept a short pass from quarterback Grayson Carroll to Lamycal Mitchell and the play became an 81-yard touchdown. Baswell scored on a 1-yard run three minutes later after moving from tight end to take direct snaps on the final four plays of the drive.
—Baswell then blocked a punt to give Ohatchee the ball at the Westbrook 36-yard line. He capped the drive with a 5-yard run then added a rush for a two-point conversion and a 14-6 lead with 1:26 to play in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Baswell took direct snaps on touchdown runs of 69 yards and 25 yards. Baswell finished with 17 carries for 160 yards and three receptions for 73 yards.
—On the opening series of the second half, Arnold scored on a 50-yard run for Westbrook Christian, cutting Ohatchee’s lead to 26-13. Carroll completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Greer midway through the fourth quarter The Warriors kept the ball when Mitchell recovered an onside kick at the Ohatchee 30, setting the stage for Arnold’s go-head score.
—Westbrook got the game’s final points with 30.5 seconds to play on Carroll to Mitchell for 19 yards. Going for the lead on the conversion, Carroll threw toward Greer, who had eight receptions for 120 yards in the second half and nine for 129 yards for the game, but Ohatchee’s Will Folsom stepped in front of Greer and knocked the ball to the ground.
—Ohatchee’s Colby Hester, who had an interception to end the first half, recovered the Warriors’ second onside kick. One snap later, it was finished.
—Folsom on his deflection that kept Ohatchee ahead: “I’d been waiting the whole game. I was planning on it. When that came up, I was ready to go.”
—Ohatchee coach Chris Findley on Westbrook’s rally: “That was something I talked to them about at halftime. I said, ‘They are not going to go away. We’re going to have to put them away.’ We didn’t do it. We had to survive and we had to make a few plays there at the end to win it.”
—Westbrook Christian coach Steve Smith on the second half: “I didn’t think our effort was very good the first half. I thought we needed to pick it up a little bit. We kind of challenged them right there to see what we were made of.”
—Findley on Ohatchee’s rally: “We responded and I’m super proud of our guys. That’s a good sign going forward for the rest of the year.”
—Ohatchee (3-0, 1-0) continues Class 3A, Region 6 action at home Friday against Sylvania. Westbrook Christian (1-1, 0-1) plays a Region 6 game at home against Glencoe.
