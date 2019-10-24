OHATCHEE — Ohatchee accomplished something it hadn’t in almost 40 years Thursday night when the Indians wrapped up back-to-back seasons with an unbeaten region record after dispatching Gaston 49-0 on the Creekbank.
“It’s been since 1980-81 that Ohatchee has had two undefeated region-play champions back-to-back,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “In ’80 and ’81, they were undefeated in both their region slates. And last year and this year, we were undefeated in both our region slates. So I’m real proud of what they were able to accomplish.”
It took the Indians quite a while to duplicate that feat, but it certainly didn’t take them long to put away Gaston.
After picking up 31 and 11 yards on his first two carries, Domonique Thomas scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run. His next carry went 59 yards for a score before his final run of the night gained 20 yards.
After an Eli Ennis 11-yard run, Ryker Lambright finished off Ohatchee’s third drive with a 52-yard touchdown run, giving the Indians a 21-0 lead with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter. That was it for Ohatchee’s first-string offense: Seven plays, 184 yards.
What to know
—Ohatchee’s defense got in on the scoring action late in the first quarter when Noah Fuller and Thomas returned Joshua Campbell interceptions to the end zone on back-to-back possessions. Thomas’ touchdown return made it 35-0 with 1:53 left in the quarter. The teams used a running clock in the second quarter before playing six-minute quarters in the second half.
—The running clock didn’t slow down the Indians’ offense, at least not during the second quarter, as Gavin Williams scored on a 64-yard run that was followed up by a 52-yard touchdown from Trey Pesnell. The Indians finished the first half with 304 yards of total offense on just 10 plays.
—Ohatchee’s defense held the Bulldogs to 68 yards of total offense and recorded its first shutout of the season. Wes Simmons led Gaston with 21 rushing yards on 12 carries. Campbell completed 2 of 12 passes for 23 yards.
—A scary moment unfolded after Thomas’ first TD run. Dustin Adamson was injured on the play and had to be taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center. Martin said he believed Adamson “got stung pretty good,” but would be OK.
Who said
—Martin on his team not overlooking Gaston: “I tell our guys every week that you can’t control who you’re playing, as far as whether they’re having a good year, whether they’re having a bad year. But what you can control is how you come out and play the game. … I was really proud that our kids were able to come out focused after a big game (against Ranburne) last week and take care of business early, put the game away early and allow us to have this kind of night.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (8-0, 6-0 Class 2A, Region 6) travels to Pleasant Valley next week.