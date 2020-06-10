Prep football: Ohatchee works to make up for lost time

OHATCHEE — Scott Martin has a summertime goal.
Ohatchee’s head coach hopes to have his players in football shape by August.
However, after losing nearly three months to the COVID-19 pandemic, he knows that journey is going to take plenty of patience.
“The whole goal is to gradually take the next two months to get them back in shape so that they can start competing in football in August. My goal, today on June 10th, is not to be able to play football on June 11th,” Martin said Wednesday. “And that’s what as coaches we’ve got to remember: It’s a marathon not a sprint at this point.”
The Indians began that marathon this week with the start of summer workouts.
Martin said that while some players were able to lift during their time away from campus, the majority were not, as athletes weren’t allowed to use school facilities after the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended sports-related activities in mid-March.
“There is no gym in Ohatchee, and a lot of those gyms were shut down in other towns,” Martin said. “So if you couldn’t do it with whatever you had at your house or a neighbor’s house then there wasn’t a whole lot of true weight lifting going on.”
Because of this, Martin said the Indians are beginning summer workouts with a middle-of-the-road approach.
“You’ve got guys that obviously can pick up pretty close to where they left off. You’ve got guys that are way away from where they left off,” he said. “So we’re probably starting the weight lifting and conditioning kind of in the middle, you know, where the guys that are way off, it’s going to push them and test them pretty good. The guys that have been doing a good job, it might seem easy to them right now.”
That’s far from the only change players and coaches have had to endure. Because of the pandemic, the Indians must also follow social distancing guidelines.
Wednesday’s workout began with each player having their temperature taken and answering a questionnaire about whether they’ve experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. The players then entered the locker room one-by-one to wash their hands before getting to work.
Varsity players were split into four groups of 12 with some doing conditioning work on the practice field while others worked in the weight room. On the practice field, coaches encouraged players to keep their distance from one another. In the weight room, ample space was provided between each workout station with plenty of cleaning going on between rotations.
“We’re constantly cleaning the equipment, and that’s a challenge, because you’ve got to have a lot of cleaner,” Martin laughed. “I mean there is a lot of cleaning you gotta do.”
Martin also said he must make sure the players stay hydrated. The coaching staff isn’t allowed to provide players with water or liquids. Players must bring their own.
That’s just one of many things Ohatchee’s players and coaches have had to adjust to this week.
“The first day or two, it’s a little rough, because the kids aren’t used to it, the coaches aren’t used to it. You know, you’ve got your system in place,” Martin said. “Today moved a lot better than yesterday and yesterday moved a lot better than the first day, so we’re hoping that as we get into the routine, we get better and better and better at it. We’d like for it to be perfect but nothing’s ever perfect.”
It may not be perfect, but for Martin, it’s been good to get the band back together.
“It’s been a great three days to be back with the guys,” he said.