Prep football: Ohatchee win clinches at least a tie on top of region standings

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee clinched at least a place in a three-way tie atop Class 3A, Region 5 Friday.
Eli Ennis scored three touchdowns and Devin Howell two as the Indians downed visiting Weaver 52-13.
The victory was Ohatchee’s fourth in a row since a midseason open date. The Indians improved to 6-3 overall and finished 6-1 in region play. The regular season ends next with non-region games next week, and Ohatchee will play host to Munford.
The Indians, which began their winning streak with a 28-24 victory over Piedmont, will finish third in the three-way tiebreaker and go on the road to open the playoffs. They have no non-region wins, and Munford will come into next week’s game 3-6.
Howell got Ohatchee going Friday with touchdown runs of 30 and 36 yards in the first quarter to make it 12-0.
Ennis took it from there. The quarterback rambled for touchdown runs of 22, 36 and 40 yards to make it 32-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Wyatt Reaves’ 6-yard touchdown run and Brody Freeman’s 2-yarder helped the Indians build a 45-6 lead by halftime. Carson Tittle added and 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The teams played eight-minute quarters with a running clock in the second half.