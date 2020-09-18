Prep football: Ohatchee uses four rushing TDs, strong defense to dispatch Saks

SAKS — Noah Fuller and Eli Ennis each scored a pair of touchdowns as Ohatchee won at Saks 28-8 on Friday night.
Ohatchee is now 4-1, including 2-1 in Class 3A, Region 5. Saks dropped to 2-3 and 0-3.
Fuller scored the game's first points as he ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 6:40 to play in the second period. Ennis added a 3-yard touchdown and Aiden Simpson scored a two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Fuller's interception stopped a Saks drive at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter, Ennis scored on a 75-yard run, and the two-point conversion made it 22-0. After a Tripp Pesnell intersection, Fuller scored on a 15-yard run to make it 28-0 with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
Saks got its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down run by Sean Parnell. The Wildcats had third-and-goal inches away from the end zone, but Ohatchee's Tyler Waters stopped Rickey Garrett in the backfield for a loss.
Parnell scored on a 5-yard keeper for the touchdown with 5:01 to play. Saks added two more points when Parnell hit Jaylen Cunningham for the conversion.
After receiving the kickoff, Ohatchee kept the ball for the rest of the game.