Prep football: Ohatchee struggles in second half of loss to Sylvania

OHATCHEE — In a battle of ranked Class 3A football squads, No. 10 Ohatchee suffered a 64-34 setback against No. 8 Sylvania at Roy C. Owens Field on Friday night.
The Indians struggled to contain the Rams offense in the second half as Sylvania scored touchdowns on six consecutive drives.
“We’ve not put a full four quarters yet this year,” Ohatchee head coach Chris Findley said. “There’s been halves where we’ve done good, and I thought we played decent this first half. We’ve got to maintain that for a full four quarters, and that’s something we didn’t do tonight.”
Ohatchee senior Jesse Baswell contributed three rushing touchdowns (43, 2 and 93 yards) in the second quarter to give his squad a short-lived 22-17 lead with 1:51 left before halftime. Baswell led his team with 153 yards rushing on 11 carries.
“Jesse plays hard,” Findley said. “It’s tough to say what went well when you lose by 30 points … We’ve got to do better.”
Rams quarterback Griffin Turner accounted for three third-quarter touchdowns, with two through the air to senior wide receiver Zack Anderson (69 and 27 yards) and one with his legs via a 31-yard score off a designed bootleg to the left.
Sylvania scored three rushing touchdowns in the final stanza courtesy of running backs Aiden Parham (5 yards) and Travis Owens (2 and 5 yards)
“No. 3 (Turner) did a really good job in the passing game,” Rams head coach Tyler Vann said. “Our receivers got open and made big plays."
Ohatchee trailed 44-22 going into the final 12 minutes of play.
—Parham’s persistence on the ground helped set up the Rams potent offensive performance. He gashed the Ohatchee defense for 297 yards on 30 carries and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
—Indians junior quarterback Jake Roberson tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second half to Colby Hester (19 and 47 yards). Roberson went 6-of-13 for 168 yards, while Hester added an interception on defense.
—Turner finished 7-of-14 for 274 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the first half to Jaxon Smith (91 yards) and Anderson (36 yards). Anderson’s touchdown served as the go-ahead scoring play, putting Sylvania ahead 24-22 with 18.7 seconds remaining.
—Findley on the challenge of stopping Sylvania’s offense: “They’re a really good football team, obviously. I think they’re going to win a whole lot of games and compete for a state championship. We knew that coming in this is a state championship-level team we’re playing against, and we just didn’t answer the call.”
—Vann on being tested by Ohatchee in the second quarter: “I thought Coach Findley did a great job in the game, whether it was adjustments or things on the defensive side of the football. Offensively, they gave us a lot of trouble … We faced a lot of adversity. We didn’t do a lot right, but that’s a lot of credit to them.”
—Ohatchee (3-1, 1-1) looks to rebound at 3A, Region 6 foe Piedmont on Friday night at 7. Sylvania (3-0, 2-0) plays host to undefeated region opponent Geraldine (4-0, 2-0).