Prep football: Ohatchee struggles in second half of loss to Sylvania

Ohatchee band
Shane Dunaway/Special to The Star

OHATCHEE — In a battle of ranked Class 3A football squads, No. 10 Ohatchee suffered a 64-34 setback against No. 8 Sylvania at Roy C. Owens Field on Friday night.

The Indians struggled to contain the Rams offense in the second half as Sylvania scored touchdowns on six consecutive drives.