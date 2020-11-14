Prep football: Ohatchee starts fast, finishes with second-round win

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
OHATCHEE — The Ohatchee Indians took advantage of an early lead during Friday night’s matchup to walk away with a 54-27 win over the Winfield Pirates.
On the offensive side of the ball, Ohatchee scored on eight out of 11 total possessions. Defensively, the Indians forced punts on all but three of the Pirates possessions and recorded multiple tackles for loss for the night.
This win puts Ohatchee (11-1) into the Class 3A state quarterfinals, where the Indians will host Fyffe (12-0) next week.
“Every game it's a do or die, so I’m excited for our guys to have come out and do what they needed to do to get a win,” Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin said. “I thought we played well on both sides of the ball. It got a little sloppy there at the end as we were trying to put it away and play some younger guys and get some starters off the field, but I thought our guys came out and took care of business.”
Offensively, junior quarterback Eli Ennis and senior running back Noah Fuller’s chemistry on the field played a big role in Ohatchee's win. Combined, the duo notched six of the Indians' eight touchdowns.
Ohatchee's Eli Ennis during the Winfield at Ohatchee game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Ennis scored the first touchdown of the game with a 39-yard run into the end zone along with a 27-yard run touchdown with less than a minute to play in the first half.
Meanwhile, Fuller recorded four touchdowns, including the second touchdown of the game from a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ennis. This was followed by a 1-yard run into the endzone on the next possession.
At the start of the second half, Fuller managed a 61-yard touchdown on the second play of scrimmage. His final TD came from a 54-yard catch and run to score with just five minutes left to play.
Tight end Luke Zurchin also contributed a touchdown for the Indians with a 28-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
Konnor Basewell and Jesse Basewell both saw playing time as QB during the playoff game with Jesse Basewell contributing and 8-yard touchdowns for his team.
Winfield at Ohatchee Friday night sights. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
“They’ve been playing all year (but) you don’t get many opportunities in the playoffs to play so it was nice that those guys got time to play some tonight,” Martin said. “I’m just excited for our guys, we get to go to the third round (of the playoffs) and there’s only four teams left in the north and we’re glad to be one of them.”
Next up is Fyffe, which finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
“It’s going to be some heck of a war over these next two weeks, but you only play one game at a time,” Martin said.