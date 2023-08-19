Prep football: Ohatchee scores a pair of jamboree wins

OHATCHEE — Last year, a series of injuries condemned Ohatchee football to seven losses in the first seven games.
The Indians had to win their final three regular-season games to earn the No. 4 seed in Class 3A’s Region 6. That No. 4 region seed got them an immediate matchup with highly regarded Gordo in the first round of the playoffs, then a quick end to the postseason.
Almost a year later, Ohatchee hosted a six-team jamboree Friday at Roy C. Owens Field. Each team played two eight-minute halves against two other schools. The home team opened the festivities at 4:30 p.m. against Sand Rock then hung around for four hours for an 8:40 game against Ranburne that closed the day.
“Tonight is really about us, to me. Our mentality coming in is seeing about who of our guys will compete, and seeing about what we need to learn, seeing what we’ve got or what we need to work on,” Ohatchee head coach Chris Findley said afterward. “To me, it was less about competition — trying to win a game — but it’s more about some things we wanted to do, we wanted to see, we wanted to put on tape that we can learn from.”
If Friday’s jamboree action is any indication, last year’s misery along the creek bank may be the key to success in 2023. While Findley said he was less concerned with wins than with learning about his players, the Indians scored three times in the first eight minutes and downed Sand Rock 20-0. Junior Nate Jones took a handoff across the line of scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown scamper on the second play of the day. The first of two extra points by sophomore Ethan Jones made it 7-0 before everyone had settled into a seat.
Ohatchee needed three plays to score the second time the Indians saw the ball. Junior quarterback Jake Roberson completed a 54-yard scoring pass to junior Colby Hester, alone downfield, and Ohatchee led 14-0 with 5:20 still on the first-half clock. The Indians’ defense forced a turnover on downs near midfield on Sand Rock’s second possession. After an Indian first down, Jesse Baswell, one of two seniors on Ohatchee’s roster, scored on a 41-yard run up the middle in the final minute of the half and Ohatchee had its 20-0 advantage.
Against Ranburne, Ohatchee won 13-7 with two late touchdowns. The Indians allowed a 65-yard, five-minute scoring drive and trailed 7-0 after eight minutes. In the second half, Ohatchee capitalized on two Ranburne mistakes for two big-play scores. On the second play of the final eight minutes, Roberson tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Hester deep and Ethan Jones’ extra point made it 7-7. Ranburne had failed to connect on a simple handoff on the previous snap and Ohatchee recovered the free ball.
Four minutes later, a very high snap resulted in a turnover on downs by the Bulldogs at the Ranburne 43-yard line. Two plays later, Nate Jones took a toss sweep around left end for 47 yards and a 13-7 lead.
“I saw a lot that I liked,” Findley said. “Offensively, I thought our whole front looked good. Jake Roberson, our quarterback, looked really good. Colby Hester looked really good. He caught a couple of touchdown passes. Nate Jones looked really good. Those are kids that all had to play some last year as 10th-graders when we didn’t expect them to have to. A lot of that front’s the same way. It’s pretty junior heavy in the front.”
Findley added that the Indians appeared to have “a little work to do” on the defensive side, partly because the coaching staff didn’t attempt to make many adjustments during the game.
Then came the best news Ohatchee fans could receive after last year.
“You always want to come out healthy and we were able to do that,” Findley said.
Ohatchee opens the regular season Thursday at home against Saks.