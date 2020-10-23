Prep football: Ohatchee runs over Weaver but gets third seed for playoffs

WEAVER — Ohatchee bulldozed Weaver 56-6 on Friday night to wrap up a share of the Class 3A, Region 5 championship.
Ohatchee tied with Wellborn and Piedmont, but Piedmont won the tiebreaker to clinch the top seed out of the region for the playoffs. Wellborn is second, and Ohatchee is third.
The Indians took control early in Friday's win over Weaver. They scored all 56 of their points in the first half.
Noah Fuller started it with a punt return for a touchdown. Eli Ennis followed with a 74-yard touchdown run.
Devil Howell and Fuller followed with rushing touchdowns. Konner Baswell tossed a scoring pass to Troy Galloway.
Baswell rushed for a touchdown before Brock England ran 50 yards for his own score. Jesse Baswell scored the final touchdown on a 34-yard run.
Oathcee was successful on all eight of its extra points, with Brent Honaker leading the way.