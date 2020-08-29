Prep football: Ohatchee runs away from Anniston

Ohatchee scored on eight of its nine possessions and defeated Anniston 52-14 at Lott-Mosby Stadium on Friday.
It was just the second time the two schools had met in football and evened the series at 1-1 after a 67-year break.
“Defensively, I thought we were able to handle a little adversity early. We got up the first score, didn’t make the extra point. Then they came back and scored and took the lead 7-6. It was a good wake-up call,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “I thought our guys went right back to work the next series. We kept scoring and the defense kept making plays when they needed to make plays. I was real proud of our guys answering that adversity.”
What to know
—Ohatchee running back Noah Fuller opened the scoring on a 9-yard run. Anniston grabbed a 7-6 advantage on a 16-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kamron Sandlin to senior wide receiver Devin Holder and Kevin Escareno’s extra point. Ohatchee answered immediately and took the lead for good on a 4-yard run by quarterback Eli Ennis on the first play of the second quarter. Ennis then ran for a 2-point conversion.
—With 4:43 left in the first half, Ennis hit Troy Galloway in the end zone from 4 yards out for a 20-7 advantage. Ennis scored again with 3.6 seconds left before halftime on a 62-yard run. “We ran a trap play and Ennis took it the distance and made a great run,” Martin said.
—Ahead 26-7, Ohatchee took the opening possession of the second half 68 yards in 10 plays with Ennis on the sidelines cramping and reserve quarterback Konnor Baswell at the helm. Baswell’s 2-yard run and Fuller’s 2-point conversion made it 34-7.
—Ennis netted 161 rushing yards on 15 carries. Fuller ran 22 times for 124 yards. Ennis was 4 of 4 passing, all in the first half, for 72 yards. Galloway had two catches for 47 yards. Fuller caught one pass for 18 yards and Trey Pesnell one for 6 yards.
—Sandlin was 7 of 20 passing for 81 yards. Holder caught five passes for 64 yards. Kevontae Davis had two receptions for 41 yards. Sandlin’s 45 yards on eight carries led the Bulldogs on the ground. Anniston’s final touchdown came on a 4-yard run by reserve quarterback Jamarius Billingsley with 52 seconds to play.
Who said
—Anniston head coach Rico White: “This team here, we’re still trying to figure them out. We kind of fluctuated as far as effort-wise tonight, just trying to keep it going. At one point we got flat and weren’t making plays on either side of the ball.”
—Ohatchee running back Noah Fuller: “We’ve got so much depth this year. We’ve got a good quarterback (Eli Ennis), a good fullback (Aiden Simpson), good wingback (Trey Pesnell ) so the coaches, they’re not going to kill us every single play. They know what they’re doing.”
Next up
—Anniston (0-2) opens its Class 4A, Region 4 schedule at Jacksonville (1-1). Ohatchee (2-0) hosts Wellborn (1-0) in the Class 3A, Area 5 opener for both teams.