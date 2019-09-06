OHATCHEE — After a 47-6 romp over Woodland Friday night, Ohatchee is two games and two big wins into their 2019 campaign.
The Indians opened their season with a 55-18 win over White Plains last week and didn’t slow down Friday in their opener in Class 2A Region 6 play Friday, jumping up big over Woodland and forcing a running clock for the second half.
“I thought or guys played extremely hard, Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin said. “We were able to put the game away early and got to play everybody on the team tonight. Anytime we can win we’re extremely happy, but getting a region win is big for us. ”
Ohatchee used a quick strike offense, needing just seven total offensive plays to score their first three touchdowns and bury the Bobcats quickly.
“We got a bunch of huge explosive plays the whole first half and even into the second half, I thought the offense executed very well,” Martin said.
Domonique Thomas, the stud senior running back for Ohatchee playing in his final home opener, needed just three carries to rack up 168 yards and two touchdowns, a 30-yard dash and a 75-yard one-play drive run.
Woodland quarterback Brock Edwards found the end zone with just 10.7 left in the first half to get the Bobcats on the board and make the score 34-6 at the halftime break.
Thomas touched the ball one final time in the second half, a 74-yard kickoff return that set Ohatchee up at the Woodland one. Noah Fuller sprinted in two plays later for one of his two rushing touchdowns on the night.
What to know
—Indians senior Ryker Lambright touched the ball twice Friday and reached the end zone both times. Lambright scored on a 16-yard scamper and a 66-yard sprint. Ohatchee junior Wyatt Hamilton capped off the scoring with a 44-yard run at the end of the third quarter.
—In the first half, Ohatchee gained 395 yards, all of it on the ground, on just 12 plays.
—Edwards was the best source of offense for a Woodland team that put together drives of 16 and 12 plays. The junior quarterback rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while connecting on 6 of 13 passes for 53 yards.
Who said
—Lambright on his two-touch, two-touchdown night: “Yeah, that’s pretty good. That’s all thanks to my big guys up front. It was a fun game, and we got them from the beginning. Our guys were just on.”
—Martin on Lambright: “Ryker had a heck of a night. You don’t want them to say, ‘We can take away Thomas, and they can’t move the ball.’ I think it’s important that the quarterback and the wing back bring something to the table.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (2-0) will face another region opponent next Friday, when the Indians travel to play Cleveland. Woodland (0-3) return home to play Ranburne next week, still in search of its first victory.