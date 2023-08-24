Prep football: Ohatchee powers past Saks in season opener

OHATCHEE — Throughout Ohatchee’s rollercoaster of a 2022 season, Chris Findley and company played plenty of new faces.
In the team’s season opener, one of the players who was thrust into the fire dazzled at the Creekbank in Ohatchee’s home opener.
Junior Nate Jones racked up 155 yards and two touchdowns as he led Ohatchee to a 32-8 win over Saks in the team’s season opener.
“It’s what we saw all last year,” Findley said. “He runs really hard, it's what we found in him last year, through the injuries and him having to step up and play. He earned that spot last year and there is no question about it right now. He runs his butt off.”
After totaling 29 yards in the first half, Jones broke away for a pair of long touchdowns in the second half, one from 56 yards and another from 48.
His third-quarter touchdown of 56 yards came on the second play of Ohatchee’s two-play drive with 6:19 left in the third quarter.
“I’m feeling awesome,” Jones said. “My line came out, made some holes the size a train could fit through there. I mean, they were just massive.”
Jones said that a large part of his success came from the locker room speech from the coaching staff after Ohatchee led 14-8 at the half.
The team went on to score 18 unanswered points in the second half.
“We got a big talk in the locker room, a lot of perseverance and all that stuff,” Jones said. “My came out and just pounded ‘em. I saw an opportunity and just went for it.”
Another player who came up big for Ohatchee was junior Colby Hester, who recorded a 72-yard pick six with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Hester also logged 40 yards on five rushing attempts.
Findley said that after seeing the field last season, Hester grew into one of the most dependable players on the team.
“Colby’s one of the leaders of our team. He’s one of the rocks of our team,” Findley said. “He's a guy that was thrown into some playing time last year and we learned that he was a solid guy and that we can count on him.”
Saks coach Alphonso Freeney, who made his coaching debut on Thursday, said that he was able to learn more about his team after taking on a pair of tough opponents, including the Wildcats’ jamboree matchup with Jacksonville.
“It’s the same thing I felt like with Jacksonville where we'll do well, we'll do well, then we'll give something up that gives them something,” Freeney said. “Ohatchee’s a team where you can't do that. One time we got held on fourth down, third and long, and we just didn't do our job. We just had a lot of mistakes, and that's going to happen with a young team.”
Findley said that despite some sloppiness in the matchup, he was happy with Ohatchee's problem solving during the win.
“We had some struggles early, but I felt like we fought," Findley said. "What went right is I thought we were tough and we fought, we learned from our mistakes, some of them on the fly, we were able to make a few adjustments and get a win.”
One of the positives he noticed was Jesse Baswell continuing to shine all over the field, as the senior ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts, logging touchdown runs from three and four yards out. He also hauled in a pass for 17 yards.
“Jesse was worn out. I know that much, he was all over the place,” Findley said. “He has to do a whole bunch of different stuff for us. Whether it's playing linebacker, playing tight end, playing running back, playing quarterback he does a lot for us and we were happy with him tonight.”
What to know
—Nicholas Mixon led the Wildcats with 86 rushing yards, while Lajuan Curry logged 41 of his own. Dorrien Walker totaled 21.
—Quarterback Jake Roberson finished 4-for-8 for 44 yards passing for Ohatchee. Baswell led the team with 25 receiving yards on two catches.
—Saks quarterback Jamorris Young totaled 26 passing yards and 11 rushing yards in the matchup. Curry led the Wildcats in receiving yards with 21.
—Ohatchee is now 2-2 against Saks since the two teams’ matchup was restored in 2020.
Who said
—Findley on the team’s matchup with Wellborn: “I know that's going to be a little bit of a different matchup. That's more of a physical on physical sort of matchup. Saks had a lot of really good athletes, they spread the field some. Wellborn has really good athletes as well, but Welborn’s a little more powerful ball like us.”
—Jones on the opening night win: “It was just an awesome feeling coming off all those losses last year and just coming out and just showing them how we're doing now.”
—Freeney on his team: “It's early in the season, but we're going to correct it,” Freeney said. “Everything's fixable, so I'm very optimistic, still, about this team and about the season. We're going to be just fine.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (1-0) will travel to Wellborn on Friday, while Saks (0-1) will host Sylvania in its home opener on Friday.