OHATCHEE — Spectators at Friday’s football jamboree pitting Ohatchee and visiting Piedmont were treated to more than the usual four quarters of game action. The evening began with two quarters of junior high play and closed with two junior varsity quarters. The varsity teams played the two middle quarters and finished in a 7-7 tie.
In late July, Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin said he was trying to decide on a starting quarterback between senior Cam Foushee, junior Konnor Baswell and sophomore Eli Ennis. When the jamboree ended, Martin said he was still trying to make that decision. Foushee started the jamboree but Baswell got almost as many snaps. Baswell and Ennis each played in both the varsity and junior varsity games.
“I thought we were so inconsistent at that position but you know the season’s going to start next Friday night so we’re going to settle on one of them,” Martin said on the field afterward. “I can’t tell you who that is. I‘m going to have to look at the film. We’re going to settle on one and we’re going to give him a lot of reps next week.”
Piedmont coach Steve Smith was particularly pleased with his defense.
“That’s a really difficult offense to defend if you don’t spend a lot of time preparing for it,” Smith said. “We spent a whole lot of our early time in camp working on our stuff just because we’ve got so many fresh faces out there with us.”
Ohatchee senior running back Domonique Thomas jarred Piedmont with a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
Less than three minutes later, freshman quarterback Jack Hayes scored for Piedmont on a 14-yard run, capping a 65-yard drive for the Bulldogs. A 29-yard carry by Hayes was the big play of the six-play march.
Hayes ended with seven carries for 92 yards. Silas Thompson caught two passes from Hayes for 24 yards and Austin Estes one for 14 yards but Hayes also suffered three interceptions. Safety Noah Fuller had two picks near the end zone and linebacker Wyatt Kole Reaves got the third with 25 seconds to play.
“We made some plays in the passing game. Jack had a couple of nice runs on some scrambles,” Smith said. “We had an opportunity to put some more points on the board but turned it over in the red zone a couple of times. Of course, we also had an interception in the red zone to top one of their drives.”
Safety Trey McFarland had Piedmont’s interception near the Bulldogs’ goal line and returned it the Piedmont 35-yard line.
Ohatchee’s Thomas ended with 110 yards rushing on 13 carries — all while playing the whole way at linebacker. Martin said he was one of eight Ohatchee players who played both ways.
“We’ve got some really good senior football players on this team but we’ve got to find some depth behind them,” Martin said.