Prep football: Ohatchee grinds down Pleasant Valley

OHATCHEE — For a team with one loss in region play taking on a team with one win in region play, complacency is always a threat.
Ohatchee avoided that threat Friday night, scoring on its first six possessions, and defeated Pleasant Valley 39-8. The win kept the Indians in the Class 3A, Region 5 hunt.
“The main thing is our kids have to come out and stay focused, and I thought our kids came out with focus,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “Now, they weren’t emotionally sky-high which is OK with me because I want them to execute each play as hard as they can and I thought they did that well.”
Ohatchee took advantage of good field position for four of their five first-half touchdowns. The first two drives covered 39 and 44 yards. The Indians closed the second quarter with scoring drives of 30 and 36 yards. In between, they moved 71 yards in four plays for their third touchdown.
What to know
—Ohatchee rushed for 270 yards. Running back Noah Fuller led with 80 yards on 11 carries. Fuller scored the fourth and sixth touchdowns — each on a 2-yard run.
—Wingback Trey Pesnell got Ohatchee’s first score on a 5-yard run and zigzagged his way down the field for 32 yards and the third score. Pesnell ended with six carries for 70 yards.
—Quarterback Eli Ennis’ 41-yard jaunt for Ohatchee’s third touchdown was the long run of the game. He had just two carries for 44 yards and did not play on offense after Ohatchee took a 27-0 lead with 3:55 left in the second quarter. Ennis was 1 of 4 passing, at 27-yard completion to Fuller.
—Nose tackle Eli Engle recovered a Pleasant Valley fumble at the Raiders’ 36-yard line to set up a 7-yard scoring run by reserve quarterback Konnor Baswell for a 33-0 halftime lead.
—A 3-yard run by Hunter Sallee capped a 17-play, 89-yard drive by Pleasant Valley. Sallee ended with nine carries for 35 yards. Jake Upton ran 10 times for 44 yards for the Raiders.
—Quarterback Braydon Maye was 5 of 6 passing for 19 yards with a long throw of 11 yards to Andruw Sanders. Maye also passed to Zeke Curvin for a two-point conversion.
Who said
—Raiders coach Jonathan Nix on his team’s improvement from last week: “This week, I felt like we came out with a lot of juice, a lot of energy. A lot of it is just we’ve got some kids in some spots that they’ve never played before.”
—Martin on the game: “One important thing for us is getting out of here with no injuries but, obviously, the most important is to come out and get another region win.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (7-1, 5-1) finishes its Class 3A, Region 5 schedule at Weaver (0-8, 0-6). Pleasant Valley (2-6, 1-5) hosts Glencoe (2-6, 1-5) in its final Region 5 game.