Prep football: Ohatchee gives former coach's team a thumping

GLENCOE — In 2014, Ohatchee High School hired Scott Martin, hoping that he would be the person that turned around its football program. Scott Martin completed that task and now tried to the same for Glencoe High School.
Martin’s former squad traveled to Yellow Jacket Stadium and spoiled Glencoe’s senior night with a 49-6 thumping. It was Ohatchee’s second win of the season.
Ohatchee owned the line of scrimmage for the entire game, preventing Glencoe from seeing any rhythm on either side of the football.
As Findley alluded to after the game, however, the momentum of the game began with the Indians’ defense. Ohatchee held Glencoe to 0-for-10 on third down, with an average yards-to-gain on those plays of 9.1.
“Third down is always a big deal,” said Findley, “that’s a fantastic job by our defense, and they set the tone for the entire night.”
And the unit cannot be mentioned without praising the performance of Chris Ferguson. The linebacker racked up eight tackles in the game, forced a fumble from Glencoe’s Aaron Mann, and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Ferguson’s pick-six was arguably the play of the game. After Glencoe was backed up into their own territory, they were forced into a long third down. The Yellow Jackets’ Nolan Fairley rolled to his right looking to complete a short pass to his running back. As he threw the ball, he was hit by an Ohatchee defender which caused the ball to fall into Ferguson’s hands. He returned the interception 12 yards to extend the Ohatchee lead to 20-0.
The pick-six was just an added gem to a game defined by Ohatchee’s big offensive rushing plays. The Indians had nine running plays of 10 yards or more while averaging 10.4 yards per carry in the game.
Nathan Jones’ 11 carries led Ohatchee, resulting in 146 yards. Although he did not find the end zone, his runs of 43 and 54 yards set up a pair of Indian scores.
Ohatchee’s offense posted 49 points on just seven pass attempts. Jake Roberson’s fourth-quarter incompletion was the only Ohatchee pass attempt in the second half.
Starting quarterback Bryce Noah was 2-of-6 passing for 66 yards, 56 of those coming in the first quarter on a touchdown to Devin Howell, who also had a 17-yard rushing touchdown.
Noah said after the game that Ohatchee’s slow offensive start was difficult to overcome. He said, “That first score showed us what we could do, and we shoved it down their throat.”
Noah’s legs were the key contributor to his stat line. He scored three times on the ground on runs of 3, 1, and 49 yards.
Glencoe’s Nolan Fairley and Aaron Mann both carried the ball 17 times for an offense that compiled 133 total rushing yards. Fairley’s 1-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard, but not before the game was out of reach.
Martin’s tenure as the Ohatchee head coach stretched eight seasons, earning a 66-27 record at the helm. His resume with the Indians includes an 8-5 playoff record, two region titles, and an average margin of victory of 14.3 points.
When asked how the preparation for this game felt, Martin said that he’s “not Ohatchee’s coach.” He added, “I had eight great years there, and it’s stuff I will always remember. But I am at Glencoe now, and I did not let that stuff bother me.”
—Glencoe’s Nolan Farley ended the game with 5 of 9 for 45 yards. He also added 17 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.
—Glencoe’s Taylor Westcott led the team with six tackles.
—Before the game, Glencoe recognized all former head coaches, while celebrating the 100th year of the football program.
—The win was Ohatchee’s fifth straight in the series, with an average score of 47-9.
—Ohatchee’s Noah on what he learned in-game: “I learned that we can be successful, everyone just has to do their job.”
—Glencoe’s Martin on the game: “I know people have talked a lot, but this isn’t about me; this is about these seniors.”
—Ohatchee (2-7, 2-4 Class 3A, Region 6) will return home next week for their regular season finale against Plainview. Glencoe (2-6, 0-6 Region 6) will travel to Geraldine next Friday.