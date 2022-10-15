 Skip to main content
Prep football: Ohatchee gives former coach's team a thumping

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

GLENCOE — In 2014, Ohatchee High School hired Scott Martin, hoping that he would be the person that turned around its football program. Scott Martin completed that task and now tried to the same for Glencoe High School.

Martin’s former squad traveled to Yellow Jacket Stadium and spoiled Glencoe’s senior night with a 49-6 thumping. It was Ohatchee’s second win of the season.