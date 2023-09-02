Prep football: Ohatchee flips script, knocks off Wellborn

WELLBORN — It was just one year ago that Wellborn marched into the Creekbank and dominated Ohatchee for a four-touchdown win. The Indians flipped the script Friday night with an impressive 26-7 victory to stay undefeated.
Ohatchee’s offense relied on a steady balance of consistent rushing gains and timely passes to keep Wellborn’s defense off balance.
After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, Ohatchee found themselves in the red zone. On the first play of the second quarter, Colby Hester broke the tie on a 13-yard rushing score. It took just six plays for Wellborn to respond on a 5-yard score from Jabari Williams that was set up by a 40-yard connection between quarterback Noah Screws and Brennan Talley.
The Indians were gifted with a face-mask penalty and good field position on their next drive, beginning at their own 44-yard line. Jesse Baswell was responsible for 33-rushing yards in the drive, including the 13-yard touchdown which made it 14-7.
Wellborn didn’t get the ball back after Ohatchee recovered the ensuing onside kick and quickly cheered as Hester marched into the end zone for the second time in the half. This score came through the air courtesy of a 43-yard delivery from Jake Roberson. Roberson finished the game 4-of-5 passing with 109 yards and one touchdown, he also hauled in a 27-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Hester compiled 59 offensive yards with two scores.
Ohatchee running back Nathan Jones said after the game that Hester’s touchdown catch was the turning point of the game. He said that “to go up 14 points was huge, and we all went crazy when he scored.”
After being held scoreless in the second and third quarters, Screws and his Panthers found themselves on the 4-yard line. A touchdown would force a one-score game with less than five minutes to play.
Screws took the snap and rolled out to his right, looking for Talley in the end zone. However, the pass sailed over Talley’s head and into the diving arms of Ohatchee’s Roberson. Screws went 3 of 6 passing with 80 yards.
The crucial turnover allowed the Indians to put the game out of reach with a 2 yard Nathan Jones rushing touchdown. Jones was Ohatchee’s most productive back with 27 carries in the game for 141 yards, good enough for a 5.2-yard average.
Ohatchee is noticeably prioritizing defensive dominance in 2023. Last season the Indians gave up an average of 32.6 points per game. However, their first two games saw them outscored their opponents 58-15.
Ohatchee coach Chris Findley defined his team’s defensive secret as simply understanding and executing everyone’s job.
“Whether you make the big play or not, you have to do your job so the next man can make the tackle,” he said.
Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said after the game that his team needed to limit their mistakes.
“We have to not let one mistake become two mistakes,” he said.
The mistakes were evident throughout the game, most noticeably with defensive penalties. Both Caleb McCurry and Raymond Williams both earned personal foul penalties which gifted Ohatchee with improved position and a chance to score. McCurry was the team’s leading defensive contributor with eight tackles, three solo.
What to know
—Wellborn lineman Jaysilus Montgomery left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second half. He was seen using crutches on the sideline and was unable to return to the game.
—Friday night marked the first time Wellborn had been held under 10 points since being shutout by Fyffe on Nov. 5, 2021.
—Ohatchee’s Baswell finished the game with 55 yards rushing on 10 carries, while both completing a 27 yard throw and hauling in a 22-yard catch.
Who said
—Ohatchee’s Jones on offensive line: “They are so important. When they make holes for me, we just go in there together and fight hard until the whistle blows.”
—Ohatchee’s Findley on Hester: “That’s two weeks in a row that he’s really shined out. … He’s a guy we can count on.”
Next up
—Wellborn (0-2) is open next week before opening region play against Beulah. Ohatchee (2-0) begins region play next week at home against Westbrook Christian.