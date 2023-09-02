 Skip to main content
Prep football: Ohatchee flips script, knocks off Wellborn

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

WELLBORN — It was just one year ago that Wellborn marched into the Creekbank and dominated Ohatchee for a four-touchdown win. The Indians flipped the script Friday night with an impressive 26-7 victory to stay undefeated.

Ohatchee’s offense relied on a steady balance of consistent rushing gains and timely passes to keep Wellborn’s defense off balance.