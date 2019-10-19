RANBURNE — How long has it been since Ohatchee football won consecutive region titles? Domonique Thomas has the answer, and a grin.
“My dad was born, the last time they went back-to-back,” he said.
Thomas rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Eli Ennis made key plays and second-ranked Ohatchee’s defense stood up in the Indians’ first four-quarter test this season to beat Ranburne 20-7 on Friday, clinching Ohatchee’s second straight Class 2A, Region 6 title.
Ohatchee (7-0, 5-0 Region 6) closes out the regular season with a home region game against winless Gaston and a non-region game at Pleasant Valley.
“There are some really quality football teams in 2A, on the north end, and I’m not just talking about (top-ranked) Fyffe,” sixth-year Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “I’m looking down the road at some of these other guys, and this one right here (Ranburne) is one of them.”
Ranburne (7-1, 5-1) will finish second and open the playoffs at home, after closing out with non-region games against Reeltown and White Plains.
“I told them on Wednesday, if we play this game close, one way or the other, win or lose, we’re contenders,” Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey said. “I know they are, and we played well enough to prove we are.”
Ranburne tied the game 7-7 on Gunter Hollis’ 1-yard touchdown run at 9:41 of the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 61-yard drive. The Bulldogs did with a wing-T look Ohatchee hadn’t seen on film.
“The plan was to shorten the game and go right at them, run a little bit of what they do,” Bailey said.
Ranburne had other chances. The Bulldogs reached Ohatchee’s 9-yard line in the third quarter, but Briley Hale sacked Ben Jackson on fourth-and-eight from the 14.
“I just get out wide, get outside the tackle and just blitz in,” said Hale, who had two drive-ending sacks on the night. “If he tries to hook me outside, I just go back inside and go get the quarterback.”
The Bulldogs’ last drive reached Ohatchee’s 21, but Dustin Adamson recovered a Hollis fumble.
“I can’t say enough about our defense, that we made some fourth-down stands tonight,” Martin said. “We kept getting after it and getting after it.”
Maybe Ranburne’s biggest missed opportunity was an opportunity to punt. Down 14-7 in the final minutes of the first half, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-one from their 44, and Ohatchee stopped Hollis.
The Indians took over and covered the distance leading up to Thomas’ 11-yard touchdown run to make it 20-7 with 25.3 seconds left in the quarter.
“I made a stupid call, on the fourth down near midfield,” Bailey said. “I told myself all week, play field position and punt the football and stay in it until the fourth (quarter).
“Had we done that, they probably don’t score at the end of the half, and it’s 14-7 at the end of the game, and we’ve got to put together a drive, like we’re supposed to, instead of rushing and panicking.”
Ennis carried Ohatchee until that point. His 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Williamson, on what Martin called a “trick play,” opened the scoring.
“We work on it every year, and it’s burnt now,” Martin said. “I can’t use it again this year. The last time we used it was against Fyffe (in the 2018 playoffs). Before that, it was against Randolph County or somebody else.
“But in a big game, I said, when we got to the 30-yard line, I was going to go ahead and call it.”
Ennis also scrambled for a 13-yard score in the second quarter, starting left, turning up field then crossing back to find a wall of blockers.
“When I dropped back, I seen there was nobody open, and I had rush off the edge,” Ennis said. “I just spun, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Should I just take this out of bounds or cut back?’
“I didn’t see anybody, so I just cut back.”