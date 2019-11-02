PLEASANT VALLEY — With the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, Region 6 and a first-round home playoff game already in the bag, Ohatchee coach Scott Martin was asked last week if he’d give any thought to resting starters in the regular-season finale.
His response: “There’s not one kid over here that doesn’t want to go 9-0.”
The Indians played like it Friday night in a 41-8 victory over Pleasant Valley.
Ryker Lambright led the charge on both sides of the ball. On offense, the senior finished with five carries for 58 yards with touchdown runs of 29 and 18 yards. On defense, he returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown and came up with an interception.
Domonique Thomas led the Indians with 155 yards on 12 carries. He scored on runs of 50 and 52 yards.
The win wrapped up back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the Indians.
“It’s very special, not only for our kids and coaches, but our community and just the whole Ohatchee family,” Martin said. “Just to be able to win our 40th game in four years, and come out and go undefeated for the second time in the regular season. It’s only happened once or twice in the history of the school. The last time was ’75-’76. There’s only a couple of coaches, me and one of my other coaches, that were alive during that time.”
With the loss to Ohatchee and B.B. Comer’s 37-21 win over Fayetteville, Pleasant Valley was eliminated from the playoff picture.
“We’ve been one game away each year,” Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix said. “To get over that hump, you’ve got to look at aspects of your program that have to get better in order to get you from an ‘almost’ to an ‘in there.’”
What to know
—Ohatchee starting quarterback Eli Ennis sat out Friday’s contest with a cast on his hand after breaking his thumb in last week’s win over Gaston. Cam Foushee stepped in for Ennis and scored the Indians’ final touchdown of the night on a 29-yard run. Martin said he expected Ennis to be back — at least defensively — for the Indians’ first-round playoff game.
—Ohatchee made big plays on defense and special teams that set up offensive touchdowns. Cade Williamson’s blocked punt set up Lambright’s 29-yard touchdown run, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery from Aiden Simpson set up Foushee’s score.
—Colton East led Pleasant Valley with 25 carries for 98 yards. The senior accounted for all of the Raiders’ points with a 1-yard TD run and a two-point conversion.
Who said
—Martin on Lambright: “Ryker was like the MVP on both sides of the ball. It’s the best total game he’s played since he’s been here. I’m so happy for him, being a senior, to have that kind of a game in his last regular-season game.”
—Thomas on Ohatchee playing well despite having nothing on the line: “We just focused on going in and setting the tone for the first round of the playoffs. Next week is a whole different animal. We know we are going to get everybody’s best shot, because it could be their last shot.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (9-0) will host Southeastern (5-5) in the first round of the playoffs. Pleasant Valley finished the season 5-5.