Prep football: Ogle's arm, strong defense help lift Jacksonville into second round

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville survived a scare from Alabama Christian to win 42-21 and advance to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Golden Eagles relied on Jim Ogle’s arm and a strong defensive performance in the second half to secure the victory.
The two teams also faced off in the second round of the 2020 playoffs with ACA getting the better of Jacksonville 31-21. This time, however, Jacksonville’s explosive offense marched down the field and on to victory.
It was a tale of two halves for the Golden Eagles. The two teams went into the locker room tied 14-14 with both offenses showing signs of explosiveness, but also inconsistency.
“In the first half we did not play good at all,” Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle said. “Everything we tried they had an answer for it.”
After ACA’s Corey Landers compiled 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on the Eagles’ opening drive of the second half to take a 21-14 lead, Jacksonville fans were holding their collective breath. Unfortunately for Alabama Christian, that was the last time they would see the end zone.
Jacksonville went on a streak of 28 unanswered points, including 21 points in the fourth quarter. Ogle was the shining star of the offensive performance with 310 yards through the air. He threw for four touchdowns in the game. On a night in which ACA sacked Ogle four times, he was able to elude pressure often and bought time for his receiver to get open down the field.
Jacoby Zackery, Ogle’s top receiver on the night, tallied nine catches on his 10 targets. He had 185 yards in the game to go along with two touchdowns.
His counterpart opposite of him, Drew Pridgen, also scored two touchdowns. Pridgen accounted for 63 receiving yards on just three catches. Pridgen accounted for the game-sealing 39 yard touchdown grab to make the lead 42-21 with less than four minutes left in the game.
“I’ve been working with these guys for three years,” Ogle said when asked about his playmakers. “It’s amazing to have it pay off and I’m excited for them.”
On the opposite sideline, Alabama Christian came out of the locker room with an evident game plan, getting the ball to Corey Landers.
The ACA running back accounted for 130 total yards and one touchdown. Combine those numbers with fellow running back Otasowie Dion, and the Eagles had 269 yards rushing.
Alabama Christian quarterback Collin Hunt completed 10 of 13 passes for 64 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception. As a team, the Eagles coughed the ball up three times to swing momentum in Jacksonville’s favor.
Two of those turnovers came in a crucial sequence in the fourth quarter. Midway through the quarter, Ogle found Zackery downfield for a 34 yard touchdown. On ACA’s first play of their next drive, Preston Hicks mishandled an attempted lateral and Jacksonville’s Xzavarious Turner recovered the fumble.
On the ensuing play, Ogle threw another touchdown. This one for 39 yards to Drew Pridgen. To add to the madness, Jacksonville also recovered the next kickoff after it was botched by ACA.
This chaotic sequence only spanned a minute of playing time, but extended Jacksonville’s lead from seven to 21 points.
Clint Smith’s team has won at least one playoff game in five straight seasons. Jacksonville will load their buses and head to Tuscaloosa next Friday to battle American Christian. The Patriots were ranked third in the latest ASWA 4A rankings.
“They’re extremely talented and have been good for several years now,” Smith said when asked about the matchup. “It’ll be a huge challenge. We gotta have a good week of practice and come up with a nice gameplan.”
What to know
—Before the game, Jacksonville commemorated Coach Clint Smith on his milestone win earlier this season to make him the winningest coach in JHS history.
—Jacksonville’s Q Long had six tackles defensively, as well four catches for 30 yards.
Who said
—Taj Morris on second half adjustments: “We noticed in the second half that they weren’t as aggressive up front. … I started to hit the hole and it opened up.”
—Ogle on ACA defensive pressure: “They got some great players and kept getting pressure, but we kept fighting through it.”
—Smith on his team's performance: “We struggled a bit, but we were finally able to figure some things out to help us be successful. Our defense really stepped up in the second half.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (7-3) will travel next week to American Christian for a second round matchup. Alabama Christian Academy (7-4) saw its season comes to an end.