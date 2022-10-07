Prep football: Ogle toughs out Jacksonville's home win over Munford

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Ogle proved his toughness in Jacksonville’s 31-13 victory over Munford on Friday night.
The junior quarterback hobbled off the field with a leg injury with 2:16 remaining in the second quarter after taking a hit on a 19-yard pass completion to Demonte Sinclair.
Ogle missed the remainder of the half, and the Golden Eagles headed into the locker room down 13-10 at halftime.
Clearly not 100 percent, Ogle showed his grit by returning to the game in the second half and leading three touchdown drives.
“It was a big game, and I knew they needed me out there, so I did what I could to get back,” Ogle said.
Ogle’s 18-yard touchdown pass to G. Turner gave Jacksonville its first lead of the game at 17-13. He then found Ky’Dric Fisher for a 63-yard touchdown that extended the Golden Eagles’ lead to 24-13. A 15-yard completion to Fisher helped set up Jacksonville’s final touchdown of the night — a 1-yard run by Turner.
Ogle completed 8 of 10 passes in the second half for 123 yards. For the game he was 9-of-15 for 142 yards.
While Ogle was out of action, freshman Will Phillips came in at quarterback and drove the Golden Eagles down the field to set up a 21-yard field goal by Mason Terrell at the halftime buzzer. On the drive, Phillips rushed three times for 35 yards and completed 2 of 5 passes for 14 yards.
“Will is a freshman, and he came in and did a really good job of getting us in field-goal range for the last play of the half,” Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said. “Jim, we checked him out. Jim wanted to play, so he went in there and did what he had to do, just gutted it out to get us through.”
—Fisher led the team in receiving with four catches for 79 yards. He scored Jacksonville’s first touchdown of the night on a 77-yard kickoff return.
—Turner finished the night with 211 rushing yards on 32 carries.
—Sinclair finished with three catches for 35 yards.
—With Amare Edmondson out, Munford had to rely heavily on Sylvester Smith and Riley Brown. Smith, a Tennessee commit, finished with 132 rushing yards on 24 carries. He scored both of the Lions’ touchdowns on separate 5-yard runs. Smith completed 5 of 14 passes for 92 yards. Brown finished with 68 rushing yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 40 yards.
—Clint Smith on Sylvester Smith: “Sylvester Smith, I think, is probably the most athletic kid in our region. He’s going to Tennessee for a reason, and he just made a lot of plays in the first half.”
—Ogle on Fisher: “Ky’Dric, he’s just an athlete. Just give him the ball and let him run, and he’ll make magic happen.”
—Munford coach Michael Easley on what went wrong in the second half: “We kind of ran out of bullets. We came into the game missing a couple offensive starters and we had a couple more guys go down during the game.”
—Jacksonville (6-2, 3-2 Class 4A, Region 4) has an open date next week before playing White Plains on Oct. 21. Munford (4-3, 2-2) hosts White Plains next Friday.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.