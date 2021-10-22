Prep football: Ogle tosses three TD passes in Jacksonville win

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Ogle passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and Jae-Taj Morris rushed for 168 yards and four scores as Jacksonville beat Cherokee County 44-21 in Class 4A, Region 4 action Friday.
Jacksonville finished the regular season 5-4 but 4-2 in region play, good enough for the region’s third playoff qualifying spot. The Golden Eagles will open the playoffs on the road.
Ogle completed 14 of 22 passes on the night, hitting on touchdown passes of 42 yards to Morris, 13 yards to Joseph Pridgen, 16 yards to Jacoby Zackery and 10 yards to Ky’dric Fisher.
Morris touchdown runs covered seven, 15, six and 20 yards.
Jacksonville will have an open date before the playoffs.