 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Ogle leads Jacksonville to rivalry win over Alexandria

Alexandria Jacksonville Action BW 008.JPG

Jacksonville's Ky'dric Fisher during the Jacksonville at Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson.

ALEXANDRIA — After three years of feeling The Paddle, Jacksonville felt good leaving Alexandria with it Friday.

Jim Ogle threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and Jacksonville’s defense mounted a second-half shutout as the Golden Eagles won the latest edition of their long-standing rivalry 24-10 Friday at Lou Scales Stadium.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.