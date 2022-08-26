Prep football: Ogle leads Jacksonville to rivalry win over Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — After three years of feeling The Paddle, Jacksonville felt good leaving Alexandria with it Friday.
Jim Ogle threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and Jacksonville’s defense mounted a second-half shutout as the Golden Eagles won the latest edition of their long-standing rivalry 24-10 Friday at Lou Scales Stadium.
Jacksonville (2-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, trails the series 29-53-4 but ended Alexandria’s three-game winning streak, including routs of 52-21 in 2020 and 42-6 in 2021.
It was a boost of confidence headed into Jacksonville’s huge 4A, Region 4 showdowns with Handley and Anniston over the next two weeks.
“They’ve had a three-year streak on us, and to come here and win at Lou Scales Stadium, that’s a big win for us and our guys going forward,” said 11th-year Jacksonville coach Clint Smith, who improved to 5-6 against his school’s chief rival. “We’re in the middle of a storm with these guys that we’re playing, but proud to be 2-0, and The Paddle is going back to Jacksonville.”
Alexandria (0-1), ranked No. 5 in 5A, looks to rebound before next week’s key Region 6 showdown with 10th-ranked Moody.
Friday marked Alexandria’s regular-season opener after losing seven starters on offense and eight on defense from a team that won its first 11 games in 2021.The Valley Cubs led 10-7 at halftime.
“Four (Ogle) has such a great arm; he’s such a great player,” fifth-year Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “I knew we had to stay away from the big play, and in the first half, we did that. We came in at half and felt really good. …
“The second half, and it probably starts with me, was probably one of the worst halves of football that I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching. We broke down in a lot of aspects of the game. It seemed like every play, it was another guy.”
Jacksonville ran the first 5:49 off of the clock, traveling 80 yards in 12 plays. Ogle capped it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zae English to make it 7-0 at 6:11 of the first quarter.
Alexandria’s defense adjusted, and the Valley Cubs drove into scoring position on its first two possessions … ending in Cleat Forrest’s missed 52-yard field goal and his make from 42 to bring Alexandria within 7-3 at 8:55 of the second.
Antonio Ross’ 31-yard touchdown run capped a 63-yard Alexandria drive to give the Valley Cubs a 10-7 lead at 4:46 of the second quarter. He finished with 125 rushing yards, 106 in the first half.
Jacksonville had a chance to score on the half’s final play, after Smith called two timeouts to force a punt from Alexandria’s end zone. Ky’dric Fisher returned 41 yards to Alexandria’s 12 with 4.1 seconds left,, and Ogle threw a right-corner fade to the end zone.
Fisher made a diving attempt, called incomplete. Ogle and Fisher protested the call.
Ogle completed his first six passes of the half for 73 yards, all on the Golden Eagles’ first drive. He was 0-for-8 the rest of the half, and Jacksonville had 118 total yards at halftime.
Jacksonville and its all-state junior quarterback regained their groove on their opening possession of the third quarter. He rolled left and threw deep for Fisher, who broke away from Forrest and completed the 56-yard touchdown connection to make it 14-10 at 7:11.
“I just knew we needed something big,” said Fisher, who caught eight passes for 138 yards. “I knew we needed a play, and they gave me a one-on-one.”
Ogle finished 11-for-23 for 186 yards and two scores. Jacksonville took a handful of long-ball shots before Ogle and Fisher connected on the touchdown pass.
“We knew coming in that they lost a bunch, and they would have a hard time running with him (Fisher),” Ogle said. “We had shots. I just missed them.
“To get that last one in and score in a situation like that was huge.”
After Jacksonville’s D.J. Atkinsor recovered a Ty Brown fumble at Alexandria’s 41, Mason Terrell added a 37-yard field goal to put Jacksonville ip 17-10 at 2:01.
Another Alexandria fumble gave Jacksonville the ball at Alexandria’s 46, setting up G. Turner’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 24-10 at 9:32 of the fourth.
“The two fumbles were huge,” Ginn said. “That’s what it came down to. They didn’t turn the ball over, and we did.”