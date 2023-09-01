 Skip to main content
Prep football: Offensive line paves way for Pleasant Valley win

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

To win in football, most coaches will tell you it starts with the big guys up front.

That was readily apparent Friday night for Pleasant Valley, which saw its offensive line dominate the line of scrimmage in a 40-0 season-opening win at Donoho on Friday.