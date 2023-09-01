Prep football: Offensive line paves way for Pleasant Valley win

To win in football, most coaches will tell you it starts with the big guys up front.
That was readily apparent Friday night for Pleasant Valley, which saw its offensive line dominate the line of scrimmage in a 40-0 season-opening win at Donoho on Friday.
“Offensive line started everything,” Pleasant Valley quarterback Braxton Salster said. “Honestly, I like being interviewed, but I want you to interview them. All the offensive line, I want them to fill in for me.”
The Raiders totaled 390 rushing yards behind Adam Crump, Jeremiah Jones, Grey Knight, and the rest of the forceful front.
“It was a good game. I’ll give it to them,” Crump said. “It was a really good game, hard-nosed football, real football. We just showed them what real Raider football is all about.”
The Raiders started out slow in a first half that was mired by steady rains. Pleasant Valley took a 12-0 advantage into the halftime break after two touchdowns, a missed extra point, and a failed two-point conversion.
The conditions also played a part in Donoho’s opening possession resulting in a missed field goal from 25 yards away.
In the second half, the game opened up for the Raiders. Holt Bentley found the end zone on a 27-yard run with a made extra point by Clark Hill to give Pleasant Valley a 19-0 advantage after the first drive of the second half.
Donoho fumbled on its ensuing possession and it was recovered by Samuel Duncan to give the Raiders great field position. The following Pleasant Valley drive resulted in a three-and-out.
After the Raiders’ three-and-out, Donoho was forced to punt as well. Hunter Sparks then returned the Falcons’ punt 40 yards for a touchdown to give Pleasant Valley a 26-0 lead after Hill connected on another extra point.
Donoho’s Marcus Lawler was intercepted by Nicolas Acker before Bentley scored again. This time, Bentley ran for a 36-yard touchdown to make it a 33-0 Pleasant Valley lead. The final score of the game came after Acker intercepted Lawler for a second time with a little over two minutes remaining in the third.
Hill rushed to the end zone on a 44-yard run to make it a 40-0 Pleasant Valley advantage after his third extra point of the game. Hill rushed for 121 yards, logged an interception on defense in the first half, and scored two touchdowns.
“I couldn’t do any of it without the line,” Hill said. “Running backs can’t do much without a hole to go through.”
What to know
—Salster followed Hill with 89 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. Bentley had 88 rushing yards and two scores, and Jaden Sparks had 75 yards, respectively.
—The Pleasant Valley defense came away with four turnovers. Acker had two interceptions, Hill had one interception, and Duncan had a fumble recovery.
—Lawler led the Donoho offense with 38 rushing yards. Kai Cleckler and Hayes Farrell both had 14 yards rushing on the night.
Who said
—Hill on the defense: “It’s the unit. We all work together. The linebackers put pressure on the quarterback that lets the DBs kind of have a little bit looser coverage. We just played good as a unit.”
—Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix on the game: “This is our first full game. I felt like we needed that game under our belt. We needed a game to try to get into that rhythm, and I thought at halftime it wasn’t a lot of adjustments or anything, it was little things.”
—Donoho coach Jeremey Satcher on the game: “It’s simple: they came to play. They played harder than us. Pleasant Valley’s got a good, physical team. They just did a better job than we did. We just got to go back to work and get ready for the first region game.”
—Nix on the defense: “Proud of the defense putting the pressure up front. I feel like our front guys did a really good job of controlling that line of scrimmage and then the back end, it all works in sync.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (1-0, 0-0) will host Class 2A, Region 6 opponent West End on Sept. 8. Donoho (0-2, 0-0) will travel to Ragland to begin Class 1A, Region 6 play on Sept. 8.