Prep football: Offensive line paves way for Piedmont to make state quarterfinals

LEIGHTON — Following the previous week’s victory over Oakman in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A football playoffs, Piedmont center Connor Williams said the Bulldogs’ offensive line would bring its "A" game to the remainder of the postseason.
Williams proved to be a prophet at Leighton on Friday as he, guards Landon McDaniels and Caedon Ooten and tackles ChrisJon Gurley, Braden McDaniels and Sam Tolbert opened hole after hole in Colbert County’s defensive front. When it was over, Piedmont had rushed for 408 yards and five touchdowns in earning a 42-20 win.
At the half, the Bulldogs had run 29 times for 231 yards while passing for 96 yards on seven completions in 14 tries. Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said afterward the first half results convinced him and his assistant coaches to try to shorten the game with sustained drives and win it at the line of scrimmage.
“We challenged our offensive linemen to go out there and battle ‘til the whistle blew,” Smith said. “They made some nice holes. A whole series of guys did a good job of running the ball. We got good blocking on the perimeter by the receivers.”
Piedmont snapped the ball three times and punted on the game’s opening series. Sloan Smith’s 42-yard punt backed Colbert County to its 27-yard line but running back Natarruean Hampton scored from there on the first play and the Indians took a 7-0 lead. Piedmont answered with a 10-play, 74-yard drive that ended on a 2-yard run by quarterback Jack Hayes. The first of Smith’s six straight extra points knotted the score at 7-7 with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
Just 32 seconds later Piedmont led 14-7. Colbert County fumbled on the return of the ensuing kickoff. Trevor Pike recovered for the Bulldogs at the Colbert County 34. Piedmont immediately went for the lead. Hayes passed to Rollie Pinto for a 33-yard gain as Pinto made the catch despite pass interference. Hayes scored on a 1-yard run on the next play.
“Our offense came out there, sustained a drive and got it down the field … and we scored and tied it up, I thought that took a little wind out of their sails,” Smith said. “Then they fumbled on the kickoff, and we got it and scored again. I thought that really gave us the momentum and we were able to keep them in catch-up mode the rest of the night.”
—The Indians managed to forge a 14-14 tie on the second play of the second quarter but that was as close as Colbert County got. Cody Holloway’s 46-yard touchdown run made it 21-14 less than two minutes later. Holloway tap-danced down the Piedmont sideline and narrowly avoided going out of bounds. Ishmael Bethel finished the first-half scoring with a 17-yard pass from Hayes with 4:20 to play before halftime.
—Hayes scored on a 13-yard run midway through the third quarter. Dontavious Jordan got Piedmont’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run at the end of a 76-yard march with 7:35 to go, increasing the Bulldogs’ advantage to 42-14.
—Holloway, normally a cornerback, ran eight times — the most carries he had had since middle school — for 120 yards. He also had a 17-yard reception. Hayes netted 201 yards rushing on 26 carries. Jordan ran nine times for 56 yards, all in the second half.
—Hayes completed 8 of 18 passes for 106 yards. Pinto caught two passes for 46 yards. Bethel had two catches for 24 yards. Max Hanson made one reception for 10 yards.
—Tradition-rich Colbert County has six AHSAA state championships to Piedmont’s five. However, the Indians last won in 1996. All five titles for the Bulldogs have come since Smith’s arrival as head coach in 2006. Friday’s win was the third time in three tries that the Bulldogs ousted the Indians from the 3A playoffs in Smith’s tenure. Piedmont also eliminated Colbert County in 2015 at Leighton and again in 2016 at Piedmont. That’s a good omen for the current team. Piedmont, which won its first state championship in 2009, won it all again in 2015 and 2016. Piedmont’s remaining two championships came in 2019 and 2021.
—Holloway on his scoring run: “I just tried to stay in bounds and when I saw there was nobody in front of me, I just went.”
—Hayes on the game’s strategy: “I think they were determined to not let us pass on them. That opened up the run and we took advantage of it.”
—In a state quarterfinal matchup Friday at 7 p.m., Gordo (11-1) will visit Piedmont (10-2).