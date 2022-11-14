 Skip to main content
Prep football: Offensive line paves way for Piedmont to make state quarterfinals

Piedmont's Cody Holloway during the Piedmont vs Geraldine game. Photo by Bill Wilson

LEIGHTON — Following the previous week’s victory over Oakman in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A football playoffs, Piedmont center Connor Williams said the Bulldogs’ offensive line would bring its "A" game to the remainder of the postseason.

Williams proved to be a prophet at Leighton on Friday as he, guards Landon McDaniels and Caedon Ooten and tackles ChrisJon Gurley, Braden McDaniels and Sam Tolbert opened hole after hole in Colbert County’s defensive front. When it was over, Piedmont had rushed for 408 yards and five touchdowns in earning a 42-20 win.