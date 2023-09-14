Prep football: Offense surging through Yellow Jackets' hot start

OXFORD — Through just three games, Oxford’s offense has more than found its stride.
In addition to returning plenty of playmakers from last season, the Yellow Jackets have brought back Jaydon Thomas, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle last season, and added Camare Hampton, a star receiver from Lincoln High School.
Through three games, the talent-loaded offense is averaging 36.67 points a game and has paved the way for a 3-0 record.
This marks the first time Oxford have won three straight to begin a season since 2019, when Oxford took home a Class 6A state championship. It’s also Sam Adams’ first time sitting at 3-0 at Oxford.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have played a whole lot of football over the last two years that haven’t always got off to the start that they would want each of those years,” Adams said. “It's a learning process for everybody, and I think now it's just our team's growing up.”
In addition to the known talent of quarterback Mason Mims, who has 10 touchdown passes and just one interception on the year, the Power Five prospect has gotten plenty of help from Oxford’s offensive skill players.
Through the Yellow Jackets’ first three games, receiver Camare Hampton has 20 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Adams also said that during the team’s game at Shades Valley, Hampton totaled about 150 return yards.
“He's had a huge impact on every single game,” Adams said. “If a team is going to try to single cover him, they’d better have a really good guy over there. Some teams will probably have a guy that's good enough to do it, but we haven't seen him yet.”
Nick Richardson has also shined for Oxford, totaling 207 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions against McAdory.
The Yellow Jackets have also gotten plenty of yards from its pair of standout running backs. Thomas, who has an offer from Stetson, has returned to pair with DK Wilson to form one of the most productive duos in Class 6A.
Wilson totaled 147 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Shades Valley.
Adams said the running back’s touchdown reception from Mims that gave Oxford a 35-13 lead at the half seemed to “put the game away,” adding that Thomas’ physicality and late touchdown run also provided a huge boost in the win.
“He always brings a physicality to our run game,” Adams said. “DK is really explosive, but JT is a much different type of back. He's not going to be one to shy away from contact, he just brings a physicality every time he gets the ball in his hand. That helped us out greatly last week, and those guys both did a really good job in pass protection as well.”
Adams said that while he hopes the team hopes to clean up penalties in the Yellow Jackets’ matchup with Huffman, he’s been encouraged by the team’s depth through the team’s first three games.
“It really seemed like all over the state, there's just different sicknesses going around just for this time of the year and that was an issue for us fighting through it through the week,” Adams said. “We had a couple of guys that were out Friday night, which are just opportunities for other people to step up. Not that we played perfectly in all those spots, but we had guys that stepped up on Friday night.”
