Prep football: Offense surging through Yellow Jackets' hot start

Oxford huntsville-bc052_C__7767.jpg

Oxford running back DK Wilson takes a handoff and scores in the third quarter of the Yellow Jackets' win over Huntsville.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Through just three games, Oxford’s offense has more than found its stride.

In addition to returning plenty of playmakers from last season, the Yellow Jackets have brought back Jaydon Thomas, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle last season, and added Camare Hampton, a star receiver from Lincoln High School.

