Prep football: No letdown for Saks as Wildcats handle Geraldine

SAKS — After Saks finished the toughest three game stretch of its season last week, it would be easy to assume that the Wildcats could be in a letdown spot against Geraldine.
Friday’s game showed anything but that, however, as Saks handled the Bulldogs 54-31.
Although senior quarterback Sean Parnell had a good performance, it was teammate Jalen McCants who was the star of the game. The wide receiver racked up 171 total yards, including 108 yards on the ground. He was also able to find the end zone four times, including a 46-yard, game-sealing touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
After starting running back Rickey Garrett came up limping in the first half, Saks relied on McCants’ playmaking ability to capture the victory. Garrett didn’t see any extended time on the field in the second half.
McCant’s quarterback, Parnell, had an impressive statistical game, also. On his 18th birthday, Parnell tallied 220 total yards and three total touchdowns. Parnell ended the game as the Wildcats’ leader rusher with 140 yards and two touchdowns.
When asked how much his playmakers assisted his offensive success, Parnell said, “It makes it easier on me, cause (Geraldine) don’t have to worry about just me. They have to worry about everyone on our offense.”
Parnell was correct, as the Wildcats ended the evening with 370 total yards of offense. They also had four rushers with at least seven yards per carry.
“We, obviously, had a big night offensively," Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said, “but we couldn’t stop them, and it definitely gives us a lot to work on.”
In total, five different Geraldine players had at least 15 yards rushing, led by quarterback Jaxon Colvin’s 80 yards.
Colvin also threw two passing touchdowns to Colton Lusher and had 98 total passing yards with only three incompletions. However, Colvin was also the cause of three crucial Geraldine turnovers.
After the Bulldogs executed a goal-line stand against Saks, Colvin lost a fumble at the 10-yard line on the next play. He also had two interceptions on the evening, highlighted by a 69-yard pick-six by Saks’s Shon Elston in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve had a couple games where we played okay defensively,” said Miller, “we’re not near where we need to be to be the type of team we want to be."
Both teams entered the matchup with 3-1 records, and will likely be Class 3A playoff participants. It is also important to note that Geraldine has a matchup against 3A No. 1 Fyffe on Oct. 15 which could be a preview of how Miller’s team would fare in a potential postseason contest against the Red Devils.
Following the win, Saks remains in second place in Region 5 behind Piedmont. The Wildcats have four straight region games to finish out the regular season.
What to know
—After leaving the game with a leg injury, Saks starting running back Rickey Garrett didn’t have an impact in the game. However, he remained in uniform and didn’t any signs of discomfort.
—Saks has a 4-1 record for the first time since 2018, their first season back in 3A competition.
Who said
—Saks’s Miller on overcoming mistakes: “We just persevered. I told our guys before the game that how much we improve between now and November is going to show what type of team we have.”
—Sak’s Parnell on mindset heading into the game: “Just not taking them lightly, and that’s what we did, especially on defense. We still won but it was an ugly win.”
Next up
—Saks (4-1, 2-1 Class 3A, Region 5) will host homecoming next Friday against Pleasant Valley. Geraldine (3-2, 2-0 3A, Region 7) travels to Brindlee Mountain next week.