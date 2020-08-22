Prep football: No letdown for Ohatchee’s big-play offense

OHATCHEE — Veteran Ohatchee head football coach Scott Martin insisted over the summer that his big-play offense would still be around even if standout running back Domonique Thomas had graduated. Friday night, the Indians proved Martin to be a prophet in his own time with a 40-13 win over visiting Cleburne County.
Ohatchee’s second possession ended deep in Cleburne County territory on a lost fumble. Other than that, Martin was pleased with the way his team played.
“I thought our guys executed on both sides of the ball pretty flawlessly,” he said.
What to know
—Ohatchee scored six touchdowns and each came on a big play or as the result of a big play. Senior running back Noah Fuller got the first touchdown on a 25-yard run around right end. Junior quarterback Eli Ennis hit Fuller on a deep pass that became a 77-yard scoring play and a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Fuller added a 3-yard touchdown run on his team’s next possession set up by a 58-yard punt return by Trey Pesnell. Ennis, good on the first two extra points, missed his third try. Ohatchee still led 20-0 at halftime.
—Ohatchee started the second half with the ball. Ennis ran for 41 yards on the first snap. On the second play, Pesnell scored on a 16-yard carry. Ennis upped the score to 27-0. The drive took just 32 seconds. The Indians recovered a fumbled kickoff and needed just three plays for Ennis to score on a 25-yard scamper around left end. The final Ohatchee touchdown came on trick play, a direct snap to blocking back Aiden Simpson who burst through the line and tallied from 52 yards out. Ennis’ fourth extra point made it 40-0 with 3:42 to go in the third quarter.
—Ennis led the rushing attack with 157 yards on 10 tries. His touchdown pass to Fuller was the only pass Ohatchee attempted during the contest. Fuller netted 114 yards on 13 carries.
—Matthew Brown scored first for Cleburne County on a 4-yard run with 9:19 to play and Ian McGowen added the extra point. Quarterback Kyler McGrinn added a 9-yard touchdown keeper with 2:26 to go.
—The Tigers Rico Jordan had four pass receptions for 68 yards in the first half. Intermittent rain made passing difficult after halftime.
Who said
—Cleburne County coach Joby Burns on Ohatchee’s speed: “I thought they were going to be fast but they were faster than we thought. They just killed us on the edge. They got there any time they wanted to.”
—Ennis on the pass to Fuller: “We knew it was going to be open because they were blitzing pretty much every play. As soon as I rolled out, they were blitzing. I saw it and just threw it.”
Next Up
—Ohatchee (1-0) travels to Anniston’s Lott-Mosby Stadium to challenge Anniston (0-1). The only other meeting between the Indians and the Bulldogs came on Thanksgiving Day in 1953 in the Anniston Quarterback Club’s Turkey Bowl. Anniston won 27-7.