Prep football: No letdown as Ohatchee blitzes Glencoe

OHATCHEE — There was no hangover for Ohatchee.
A week after upsetting then-No. 2 Piedmont, the Indians took care of business against winless Glencoe on Friday night, defeating the Yellow Jackets 41-14 on the Creekbank.
Quarterback Eli Ennis and a stingy defense led the way for Ohatchee.
Ennis carried the ball 14 times for 177 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. He scored on runs of 38, 3, 1, 51 and 37 yards to help the Indians take a 34-0 lead into the locker room.
“It’s my job to get yards, score touchdowns, so that’s what I had to do,” Ennis said.
Ennis had one carry for 8 yards in the second half and finished the game with 185 rushing yards on 15 carries. Both he and coach Chris Findley gave credit to the Indians’ offensive line.
“I keep saying the same thing about Eli. He’s a playmaker.” Findley said. “You put him in position, and he’ll make it, but those guys up front are the ones putting him in position. Those guys up front opening holes, and Eli makes a play when they do that for him.”
Ennis also made an impact on defense, picking off a first-quarter Mason Teague pass and returning it 38 yards to the Glencoe 7-yard line. That was just one of several big plays the Indians made on that side of the ball. Before exiting late in the third quarter, Ohatchee’s starters forced four turnovers and held Glencoe to minus-21 yards of total offense.
“I can’t say enough about how well the defense played,” Findley said. “Coach Jennings and Coach Ginn, and all those guys, Coach Beagle, Coach Williamson, they had a great game plan. They were super prepared, and the defense was dominant.”
Jack McCombs finished with two sacks and a forced fumble. Wyatt Cole Reaves had one sack and a forced fumble. Devin Howell, Chris Ferguson and Kyler Vice each recovered a fumble.
What to know
—Ohatchee rolled up 378 yards of total offense. Vice, who finished with 105 yards on 19 carries, was the Indians’ second-leading rusher. He scored the Indians’ final touchdown of the night on a 13-yard run.
—Ohatchee was able to play some younger players late in the game, and freshman Nathan Jones took full advantage. He carried the ball seven times for 61 yards during the Indians’ final two drives.
—Brent Honaker made five of his six extra-point attempts. His lone field-goal attempt was blocked.
—Glencoe had success on offense late in the game against Ohatchee’s backups. Levi Long’s 6-yard touchdown run got the Yellow Jackets on the board late in the third quarter, and Andrew Wright scored the game’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Who said
—Findley on being able to play some younger players: “It’s always really good to get those guys some varsity experience. They play the junior high/JV sort of games, or whatever, but it’s always really good to get them some varsity experience, and I thought they looked really good. I was really pleased with them.”
—Ennis on whether it was hard to get up for Friday’s game against winless Glencoe coming off the victory over Piedmont: “Well, you know, we all love playing football. It really wasn’t, honestly. We knew we were going to come out here and keep doing what we do.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (4-3, 4-1 Class 3A, Region 5) travels to Pleasant Valley next week. Glencoe (0-7, 0-5) travels to Saks.