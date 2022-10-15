Prep football: Munford uses offensive firepower to clinch playoff berth

MUNFORD — A fireworks show after the game was not the only fireworks the Munford fans were able to enjoy Friday night. Munford’s offense lit up the scoreboard with 42 points in a 42-19 homecoming win over White Plains. The win also clinched a playoff berth for the Lions.
White Plains dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Class 4A, Region 4 after the loss.
Munford’s offense amassed 395 yards rushing. Munford’s defense played lights-out as well, pitching a shutout until the fourth quarter when substitutes were on the field for the Lions.
Senior quarterback, and future Tennessee Volunteer, Sylvester Smith sparked the Munford offense with 196 yards rushing and 73 yards through the air. Smith scored four rushing touchdowns in the game, two in the first half and two in the second.
“It feels good you know,” Smith said. “Once the clock hit zero me and Coach (Michael) Easley had a conversation. There’s probably nobody here who would’ve thought that we would be here and we just did what we did. Going to work every week and not overlooking anybody and respecting each opponent is what we did man. We worked hard and we’re still not finished.”
The other two Munford touchdowns came from Riley Brown and Mason Brewer. Brown had 37 yards on the ground. His touchdown came with 4:01 left in the first to give the Lions an early 14-0 lead. Brown also added 56 receiving yards to lead the Lions.
Brewer tallied 25 yards on the ground and scored the lone touchdown of the second quarter to give Munford a 28-0 lead heading into the half. Brewer had 14 yards receiving which was second most by a Lions receiver.
“I’m just happy for our kids,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “You know we clinched a playoff spot and I’m just really happy for our kids, they earned this. The team came into the year with a lot of inexperience, a lot of youth, and on paper we probably weren’t supposed to be in the playoffs. They just came out and did their job. The kids earned this.”
White Plains never quit despite being down 42-0 entering the fourth quarter. The Wildcats scored three unanswered touchdowns to make the score a little tighter than it seemed it was going to be. A missed point-after-attempt and a blocked extra point left the Wildcats with 19 points.
“They do a really good job,” White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree said. “Coach Easley and their staff does a good job. They got the best player, in my opinion, in our area and probably the tri-county area. Sylvester Smith’s a really good player. Had some stuff there, missed some opportunities, I made some mistakes, we made some mistakes, we’re young, and so we’re going to have to figure some stuff out and that’s me too. Figure it out and regroup and try to keep building for the rest of this year and try to build towards the future.”
What to know
—Munford’s freshman defensive lineman Devin Elder had a huge game for the Lions. He had seven tackles including two sacks and two tackles-for-loss.
—White Plains quarterback Dylan Barksdale completed 8 of 14 passes for 199 yards. He accounted for all of the Wildcats’ touchdowns by throwing two touchdowns and rushing for one. Barksdale rushed for 52 yards in the game.
—Munford had a plethora of different players run the ball during the win. Synceir Turner had 78 yards, Jaylen Williams had 34 yards, KaDarian McCoy had 18 yards, AJ Denson had 8 yards, and Demetrius Norwood had 4 yards.
—Munford fans welcomed their Lions onto the field with a victory line prior to the opening kickoff. As fans walked off the field, Smith shared a moment with a young fan by giving a high-five and talking with the little boy and the mother.
Who said
—Easley on Elder’s efforts: “I ride his butt everyday and he played his butt off tonight. We got an older guy who was banged up some, Devin had a great week of practice, and he comes out here and hustles everyday. I’m proud of him man, he’s come a long way.”
—Smith on the moment with the young fan: “I want everybody to know I’m not one of those who gets bigtime and don’t show love back to the community. I love the kids, I love being able to interact with the community.”
—Elder on his performance: “I just had to come out and show out for the crowd and show what I do. I just came out here and did my thing.”
Next up
—Munford (5-3, 3-2) travels to Class 4A Region 4 foe Handley (8-1, 4-1). White Plains hosts region opponent Jacksonville (6-2, 3-2).