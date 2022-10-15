 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Munford uses offensive firepower to clinch playoff berth

White Plains at Munford

Munford's Sylvester Smith goes in for the score.

 Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star

MUNFORD — A fireworks show after the game was not the only fireworks the Munford fans were able to enjoy Friday night. Munford’s offense lit up the scoreboard with 42 points in a 42-19 homecoming win over White Plains. The win also clinched a playoff berth for the Lions.

White Plains dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Class 4A, Region 4 after the loss.