Prep football: Munford reaches semifinal round of Piedmont’s 7-on-7 passing tournament

PIEDMONT — With Connor Morgan, last year’s backup quarterback, installed as “the guy” at the helm for the 2021 season and receivers like Jaquan Anderson and Jacoby Young running by defenders, the Munford Lions reached the semifinal round of Piedmont’s annual 7-on-7 passing tournament Saturday. Moody edged Munford 33-26 in double overtime to eliminate the Lions.
“I thought we played good all day. We competed. We didn’t always make the catch. We didn’t always cover the right guy. We didn’t always make the right throw. The biggest thing was we competed,” head coach Michael Easley said Sunday evening. “That’s all I really care about in 7-on-7. We just don’t put a lot of stock in it.”
A highly successful fundraising event Saturday night made Saturday a doubly exciting day for Munford supporters.
The rules at Piedmont were simple. Play started 40 yards from the goal line with four downs to reach the 20 for a fresh set of four plays. Games lasted 20 minutes with four additional plays at the conclusion of the 20 minutes. After touchdowns, passes from three yards out counted as one extra point and passes from the 10 were good for two points.
Munford’s game with Moody was easily the most thrilling of the day. Munford trailed 8-6 when the 20-minute horn sounded. The Lions scored on the next play when Morgan completed a 17-yard strike to Young in the back of the end zone. Trailing 12-8, Moody got a 40-yard touchdown completion on the next play for a 14-12 edge.
Down to the final two plays, Morgan threw toward Young. The ball was tipped up by Blue Devil defenders but Young was able to keep it in sight and make a catch in the end zone on the deflection. A two-point conversion pass, which did not count against the additional plays allotment, put the Lions up 20-14. Moody completed a second consecutive 40-yard scoring pass on the final play of regulation to force overtime.
In overtime, play started from the 20-yard line instead of 40. Munford’s second play produced a 15-yard touchdown from Morgan to Cam Strickland for a 26-20 lead. Moody scored in three plays but the Blue Devils’ pass for one point was low and the score remained 26-26.
Moody started on offense in the second overtime. The Blue Devils scored on their second play, added a one-point conversion then held the Lions scoreless for the final four plays.
In the quarterfinal round, Munford defeated Weaver 24-14. Corbin Smith got the Lions off to a strong start with an interception on the opening possession. With the score 16-14, the Lions faced fourth-and-1. Instead of a short pass, Easley elected to attempt to score. Morgan completed a 21-yard strike to Young in the end zone. A third consecutive two-point conversion set the final score.
The win over the Bearcats was Munford’s sixth consecutive victory of the day. Saturday’s competition began with four pools of four teams each. Munford played in Pool B with host Piedmont, Randolph County and Temple (Ga.).
The Lions opened pool play with a 24-8 win over Piedmont at 9 a.m. An hour later, Munford downed Randolph County 18-12. Morgan and Anderson started the contest with the Tigers with a 40-yard connection on the first play of Munford’s initial possession. Munford’s second play was also a 40-yard score, this time to Smith.
Munford downed previously unbeaten Temple 34-22 to finish pool action 3-0. Easley said Anderson had at least one deep catch for a score in all three games.
“He had a huge day for us,” Easley said of Anderson.
After a break for lunch, Munford played Pool A winner Sand Rock in a warm-up game and downed the Wildcats 22-20. In the opening round of the single-elimination bracket, the Lions defeated Ranburne 18-7.
“We were pleased,” Easley concluded. “We fought all day long and competed. That’s the biggest thing.”