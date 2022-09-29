Prep football: Munford pays back Lincoln for big loss from a year ago

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
MUNFORD — The Munford/Lincoln rivalry is as hotly contested as they come. This year, the Munford Lions brought the heat on a cool September Thursday night with a 42-9 home win over the Golden Bears.
Last year, Lincoln dominated Munford with a 69-13 home victory. The tides turned this year as Munford was the team to capture the rivalry win in a blowout fashion in front of a home crowd.
“This is the biggest rivalry game I’d say in the region, in the county," said Munford's Sylvester Smith, who led Munford (4-2) with 189 rushing yards and 71 yards through the air. Smith accounted for five touchdowns, including three rushing and two passing.
"Everybody knows about Munford and Lincoln. Going to their place last year, losing 69-13, so you know having that feeling for 365 days and knowing I got them my senior year at the house, our team had a big point to prove.”
Munford dominated from the start, building a 21-0 lead by halftime and outscoring Lincoln 14-0 in the final quarter.
“The kids played so hard. I’m so proud of them,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “They played their butt off. I’m just extremely happy for our kids. They took a beating last year to this bunch and had to hear about it. They were locked in ready to play. They deserved this, they earned this one.”
Lincoln (2-4) dropped its fourth straight after opening the season with two wins.
"We got whooped,” Lincoln head coach Matthew Zedaker said. “We got beat, made too many mistakes. We were sloppy, our emotions got the best of us. Hats off to Munford, they put it to us. We didn’t do anything to adjust to it. Got to go back to the drawing board. Hats off to them, hats off to Coach (Michael) Easley. They beat us, we didn’t do real good, and that’s on me.”
Munford earned bragging rights Thursday night by beating county rival Lincoln in dominating fashion 42-9. Both teams travel next week with Lincoln heading to Springville and Munford heads up Highway 21 to Jacksonville.
Smith’s first touchdown came on a 15-yard run with 2:34 in the first quarter to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
Running back Riley Brown caught a 29-yard pass for a touchdown from Smith for the first of his two touchdowns of the evening with 9:36 in the first half. His first touchdown put the Lions in front 14-0. Brown had 19 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown, which came on a 7-yard run up the middle with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. Brown’s rushing touchdown was the final score of the game. He tallied 31 receiving yards.
Linebacker and occasional running back Javion White caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Smith with 2:45 left before halftime for his lone touchdown of the game to give Munford a 21-0 advantage heading into the break.
Lincoln received the kickoff to begin the second half and put together one of their best offensive drives of the night. The eight-play drive culminated in a 26-yard field goal by kicker Mason Hill to cut the Munford lead to 21-3.
The Lincoln momentum did not last long after a 58-yard touchdown rush by Smith increased the Lions’ lead to 28-3 with 6:30 in the third quarter. Lincoln did respond in a big way in their ensuing possession with a 69 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Monty Weed to Camare Hampton. The Golden Bears failed to convert their two-point conversion attempt, so the Lions led 28-9 with 4:33 left in the third.
It was all Munford after time expired in the third. Smith converted a 12-yard running play for a touchdown to open the fourth quarter and give the Lions a 35-9 advantage. Brown later ran for his solo rushing touchdown to seal the Munford victory.
What to know
—Munford’s Amari “Tank” Edmondson had 104 yards carrying for the night. Synceir Turner added four yards rushing. The Lions accounted for 316 yards rushing as a team.
—The Munford defense sacked Lincoln’s Weed multiple times. One of the sacks came from Devin Elder who also recovered a fumble in the third quarter.
—Munford's Smith made an impressive one-handed interception with a little over eight minutes left in the first half.
—Weed threw for 99 yards for the Golden Bears in the game and rushed for 16 yards. Jaylon George rushed for 47 yards, Brandon Estelle ran for 33 yards, and Jalen Turner added two yards on the ground. Hampton led the receivers for Lincoln with 90 yards.
Who said
—Easley on Smith: “He’s willing to put us on his back when we need him to and carry us. He’ll make a mistake here and there, but he’s quick to own up to it. He’s fine with the ball in his hand every play. Whatever we need him to do to win a ballgame, that’s what he wants to do.”
—Javion White on his touchdown: “I was really surprised because I didn’t think they were going to run it. It felt good.”
—Easley on his defense: “Our defense played their butts off tonight. We weren’t happy with last week’s performance. We didn’t pursue the ball well, we didn’t tackle well, that was a really good team we played last week, but we weren’t happy with that. Every time I looked up, guys were flying around hitting and being physical.”
Next up
—Munford will travel to Jacksonville (4-2) for a Class 4A, Region 4 showdown. Lincoln (2-4) will travel to Springville (0-6) in Class 5A, Region 6 play.