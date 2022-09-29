 Skip to main content
Prep football: Munford pays back Lincoln for big loss from a year ago

Munford quarterback Sylvester Smith fights for yards against Lincoln Thursday night.

MUNFORD — The Munford/Lincoln rivalry is as hotly contested as they come. This year, the Munford Lions brought the heat on a cool September Thursday night with a 42-9 home win over the Golden Bears.

Last year, Lincoln dominated Munford with a 69-13 home victory. The tides turned this year as Munford was the team to capture the rivalry win in a blowout fashion in front of a home crowd.

