Prep football: Munford falls to Cherokee County: 'They got a really good football team'

CENTRE — The Cherokee County Warriors hosted the Munford Lions on Friday night and scored a 56-26 homecoming win.
“First off, they got a really good football team. We knew that coming in,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “We knew we didn’t have a lot of room for error. We knew they were going to make big plays if we were one wrong misfit or one wrong alignment. I thought we played offensively at times. At the end of the day give credit to that team. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re the 4A (state championship game) representative in the North this year.”
Munford scored on their opening drive with a 6-yard pass from Sylvester Smith to Mason Brewer, which was followed by a Cherokee County score in their ensuing possession. The Warriors’ first score came on a 27-yard rush by Jacob Cornejo. Smith scored on a 32-yard run to give the Lions a brief lead in the first quarter. Cherokee County quarterback Cade Hopper tied it 14-14 with a 2-yard sneak with 1:31 left in the first.
The first defensive stop of the game came during a Munford drive. Cherokee County forced the Lions to turn the ball over on downs around the nine minute mark. The Warriors scored on their next drive, thanks to another Cornejo rushing touchdown and would take a 21-14 lead into the half.
This was all the momentum Cherokee County needed for the win. The Warriors received the kickoff after halftime. They needed just one play for Cornejo to punch in a 49-yard touchdown rush.
Munford and Cherokee County went three-and-out in back-to-back possessions before Smith was intercepted by Cherokee County's Jack Amos. Tae Diamond scored from 21 yards out for his first and only rushing touchdown of the night on the next play following the pick.
Smith and the Lions continued to battle and would eventually score after a five yard rushing attempt from Smith with 2:07 left in the third. The extra-point attempt was no good, so the Lions trailed the Warriors 35-20 late in the third. Cornejo added an eight yard rushing touchdown with 1:06 left in the quarter to increase Cherokee County’s lead to 42-20.
Cade Hopper added a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 10:24 left in regulation to further push the Warriors ahead. In Munford’s next drive, Smith scrambled and eventually scored on a 79-yard run to keep the Lions in it. The score cut the Warriors’ advantage to 49-26 with 8:39 left in the fourth.
Cherokee County missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with 4:38 left in the fourth to give the Lions the ball back. Cornejo intercepted Smith on the Munford drive and returned the pick for six. After the extra-point, the Warriors held a 56-26 advantage with a little over three minutes remaining. Cherokee County went on to kneel the clock out after a Munford three-and-out with around a minute and a half left to play.
—Cornejo tallied 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Warriors. Diamond added 166 yards on the ground and one touchdown.
—Smith totaled 280 yards rushing and had three rushing touchdowns for Munford. Including his passing touchdown to Brewer, Smith accounted for all of the Lions’ scoring plays.
—Amari “Tank” Edmondson added 79 rushing yards for the Lions’ offense. Running back Riley Brown picked up 13 yards on the ground as well.
—In the last Munford possession of the game, BJ Anderson replaced Smith at quarterback on the last play of the drive. Smith, the University of Tennessee commit, came off favoring a shoulder which was giving him some discomfort.
—Easley on his team’s defense: “I thought defensively we didn’t play very good. We didn’t tackle great I guess I should say. But, we also probably had the worst week of practice we’ve had all year long. We didn’t practice good, come out here and didn’t play real good.”
—Easley on Smith’s injury status: “It’s nothing major. He’s taken a lot of hits, he’s given hits. He’s just tired and beat up right now.”
—Munford (3-2) will host rival Lincoln (2-3) on Thursday. Cherokee County is off next week.