Prep football: Munford falls to Cherokee County: 'They got a really good football team'

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

CENTRE — The Cherokee County Warriors hosted the Munford Lions on Friday night and scored a 56-26 homecoming win.

“First off, they got a really good football team. We knew that coming in,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “We knew we didn’t have a lot of room for error. We knew they were going to make big plays if we were one wrong misfit or one wrong alignment. I thought we played offensively at times. At the end of the day give credit to that team. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re the 4A (state championship game) representative in the North this year.”