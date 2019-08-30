WHITE PLAINS — The way Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas ran in a season-opening 55-18 win over White Plains Friday night, the Wildcats’ blue and white uniforms might as well have been replaced with the red and black of defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe.
Thomas and the Indians lost to the Red Devils in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs last year, and Thomas has been itching for a return to the field ever since.
After all, every time he looks at the background on his smartphone, Thomas sees a photo he saved of Fyffe holding up the state championship trophy.
“Any time I look at my phone, I see it. I’m still pretty mad about it, and it’s going to keep motivating me all season,” Thomas said. “The drive tonight was to send a message to set the tone for this season, to let everyone know that we’re still here.”
White Plains, as with most teams Thomas faces, couldn’t slow him down.
Thomas piled up 252 yards on 17 carries, reaching the end zone on the ground four times. Thomas even caught the Indians lone pass attempt on the night — a 29-yard catch and run for another score.
White Plains, despite the end score, kept up a fight, with turnovers dooming early chances. A tipped-pass, diving interception by Ohatchee’s Cam Foushee erased a promising drive that could have seen the Wildcats tie the game at 7-7.
After another Ohatchee touchdown, this time a 54-yard run from sophomore quarterback Eli Ennis, a fumbled toss from White Plains ended with a Ryker Lambright 42-yard scoop-and-score that dug the Wildcats a 21-point hole that was too deep to claw out of.
What to know
—Ohatchee’s defense and special teams forced four turnovers. Lambright caused and fell on another fumble, in addition to his touchdown recovery.
—White Plains quarterback Jaden Chatman connected on 8 of 17 passes for 112 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Chatman found Walker O’Steen for a 32-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
—Wildcats runner Jaden Harris rushed 19 times for 141 yards and a touchdown, a 30-yarder. Teddy Hall returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown.
Who said
—Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin on the game: “Domonique was Domonique. I thought that our offensive line took the challenge to come out and see if they could control the line of scrimmage. I thought our guys did a good job of playing play-to-play regardless of what the score was.”
—Martin on quarterback Eli Ennis: “Eli did what Eli has shown glimpses of what he could do. He’s got some ability to run the football, and he’s only a 10th grader, so you want to bring those guys along slowly and put them in favorable positions. It was nice to see a quarterback make a play with his feet tonight.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (1-0) will stay at home on Friday to face Woodland. The competition for White Plains (1-1) will not get any easier next week, as the Wildcats travel to face region opponent and second-ranked team in Class 4A, Hokes Bluff.