Prep football: Morris scores pair of TDs as Jacksonville rolls on road

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

HUNTSVILLE — Jacksonville opened the season with a 41-0 road win at St. John Paul II on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles built a 20-0 lead by halftime and then kept it going in the second half.

Taj Morris led the winners by rushing for 125 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Jim ogle completed 12 for 18 passes for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jacoby Zachary caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

