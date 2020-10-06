Prep football: More local games shifting to Thursday because of weather

Games involving area prep football teams are shifting from Friday to Thursday because of a forecast of inclement weather, according to school officials.
The Thursday list as it stands:
—Cleburne County at Jacksonville
—Weaver at Saks
—Arab at Oxford
—Wellborn at Hokes Bluff
—Ohatchee at Glencoe
—Ranburne at Lanett
—Vincent at Randolph County
—Handley at Cherokee County
All games are set for 7 p.m.
The Friday list of county games and the surrounding area:
—Alexandria at Lincoln
—Munford at Anniston
—Piedmont at Pleasant Valley
—Westbrook Christian at Spring Garden
—Donoho (OPEN)
—White Plains (OPEN)
—Clay Central at Holtville
—Wadley at Ragland
—Winterboro at Victory Christian
—Talladega County Central at Woodland