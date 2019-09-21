PINSON — Oxford just broke through its hard ceiling in Class 6A, Region 6.
Miguel Mitchell’s tipped-ball touchdown catch gave the Yellow Jackets the lead with 2:30 to play, and Oxford’s defense made its third stop deep in its territory with 56 seconds left to clinch a 34-33 upset of two-time defending 6A champion Pinson Valley on Friday.
The victory coupled with Gardendale’s 38-35 victory at Clay-Chalkville left Oxford (5-0, 2-0 region) and Gardendale (5-0, 3-0) atop the region. Clay-Chalkville, which also lost to Pinson Valley last week, has two region losses.
Oxford closes it out and celebrates at Pinson Valley. pic.twitter.com/It3gd3KS0U— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) September 21, 2019
Oxford lost quarterfinal games to Clay-Chalkville each of the past two years. The Yellow Jackets finished 10-3 a year ago, with all three losses coming to Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley.
Oxford hired four-time state champion coach Keith Etheredge during the offseason, and breaking through against those region powers became a focus. Make it one region power down after Oxford rallies from deficits of 19-0 and 33-27 to win at Pinson Valley.
The Yellow Jackets get an open date to enjoy it.
“These kids just fight,” Etheredge said. “I love their heart. They want to do some things that haven’t been done at Oxford in a long time, and that’s what we’re planning on doing.”
Oxford makes a fourth-down stop on Pinson Valley's final possession. pic.twitter.com/YuM523qXR7— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) September 21, 2019
The winning score came when quarterback Trey Higgins went to the well of wide receiver Roc Taylor’s matchup with Pinson Valley cornerback Deshazio Williams one last time. Oxford milked that matchup for three scores, with Taylor catching two 22-yarders, but the third and deciding success came an unexpected way.
Facing third-and-three at Pinson Valley’s 32-yard line, Higgins scrambled to his left. Just before falling back in front of the Indians’ sideline, he used his powerful arm to gun the ball toward Taylor, who waited with Williams at the goal line.
The two battled for the ball, which Taylor tipped back.
“I knew I wasn’t going to catch it,” said Taylor, who caught six passes for 115 yards. “The ball was high, so we practice tipped ball in practice, and I had to tip it.”
Oxford's Miguel Mitchell talks his tipped-ball catch for the game-winning touchdown at Pinson Valley. pic.twitter.com/8WWgtPxpDR— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) September 21, 2019
Mitchell, standing flat-footed, reached his hands out and hauled it in.
“I was running down the middle of the field wide open, and I saw Trey roll out,” Mitchell said. “I saw him throw it up to Roc, and it was two on one. I knew somebody was going to tip it up.”
Andrew Warhurst added the extra point.
“Man, that was just God,” Higgins said. “I was just throwing it up and giving my receivers a chance, and they made the play for me.”
Higgins completed 15 of 23 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns on the night. Devion Ball’s 84-yard, catch-and-run score on a quick slant got Oxford on the scoreboard, at 7:53 of the second quarter.
Running back Trequon Fegans added an 8-yard touchdown run to give Oxford its first lead, 20-19, at 6:22 of the third quarter. This after Delvon Fegans snagged the first of his two interceptions and returned 32 yards.
Fegans’ second pick, which came after Octavius Adair tipped a Barry White pass, set up Higgins’ second hookup with Taylor, which made it 27-19 at 5:27 of the third quarter.
Oxford’s defense had to make several stops after, turning Pinson Valley over on downs three times in five tries.
Pinson Valley’s two scores in that stretch included Kenji Christian’s 3-yard run to bring the Indians within 27-25. White’s 22-yard pass to KoolAid McKinstry, after Oxford failed to cover a short-pop kickoff, reclaimed the lead for Pinson Valley with 4:53 to play.
Oxford answered with a six-play, 71-yard drive. Zay Britt caught consecutive passes, including a 35-yarder in front of Oxford’s sideline on third-and-13 to get the Yellow Jackets to the Pinson Valley 39.
“It just shows how much heart and guts we’ve got, but I just want to say, it isn’t for us,” Higgins said. “It’s for the whole community. This is for everybody that’s come before us and that’s going to come after.”
Oxford's marching band chants in the waning seconds of a 34-33 victory at Pinson Valley. pic.twitter.com/QLIpKm0NJM— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) September 21, 2019