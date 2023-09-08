 Skip to main content
Prep football: Mims, Wilson each account for three TDs as Oxford rolls

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Unbeaten Oxford ran through Shades Valley on the road 42-13 on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) got three touchdown passes from Mason Mims as they rolled in their Class 6A, Region 6 opener.