Prep football: Mims, Wilson each account for three TDs as Oxford rolls

Unbeaten Oxford ran through Shades Valley on the road 42-13 on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0) got three touchdown passes from Mason Mims as they rolled in their Class 6A, Region 6 opener.
Oxford took control of this one late in the second quarter. After Shades Valley scored to cut the Yellow Jackets' lead to 14-13 with seven minutes left in the first half, the visitors scored three touchdowns before halftime.
Mims tossed a touchdown pass to Nicholas Hampton with 3:51 on the clock. Next, with 1:15 before halftime, Mims found Camare Hampton for a scoring pass. Then, with 17 seconds before intermission, Mims threw a touchdown pass to Damious Wilson.
That put the Yellow Jackets up 35-13, and they sailed through the second half to ice the win.
Wilson scored Oxford's first two touchdowns on runs of 51 and 42 yards.
Jaydon Thomas ran for Oxford's final touchdown in the fourth quarter.